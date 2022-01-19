SMI 12’496 -0.3%  SPI 15’830 -0.3%  Dow 35’368 -1.5%  DAX 15’827 0.3%  Euro 1.0384 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’281 0.5%  Gold 1’818 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’606 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9161 -0.1%  Öl 88.0 -0.7% 
19.01.2022 13:38:40

DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast

Aurubis
78.19 CHF -2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast

19-Jan-2022 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast



Hamburg, January 19, 2022 - According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 152 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2021/22 (previous year: 82 million).

As a result, the company is also increasing its forecast for the entire fiscal year 2021/22:
The Aurubis Group now expects an operating EBT between 400 million and 500 million for fiscal year 2021/22. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between 320 million and 380 million.

The main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period included a very good operating performance in all plants, considerably higher revenues from sulfuric acid sales, and an improved metal gain with increased metal prices, especially for the industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel, zinc).

Furthermore, as of January 1, 2022, roughly 10 % higher treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates, a good ongoing level of refining charges for recycling materials, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium, stronger demand for copper products, and substantially increased sulfuric acid prices will have a positive impact on the full-year result. Risks could arise from the influence of COVID-19 on the company's production and product sales, as well as from energy price developments.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2021/22 amount to 405 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: 226 million).
Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44

19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1270422

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1270422  19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

