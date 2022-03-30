DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann's Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) decided today, to recommend the Annual General Meeting scheduled to virtually take place on 08 June 2022 the payment of a dividend of 1.5 million resp. 0.10 per share for the financial year 2021.



Aumann grew its order intake last year by 50.4% to 236.6 million. The liquidity position that was increased to 103.3 million as at 31 December 2021 as well as the forecast revenue and earnings growth enable Aumann to let its shareholders participate in the positive business performance through the resumption of a dividend payment. Aumann continues to have sufficient financial resources to secure organic growth as well as new company acquisitions.

The annual financial report 2021 will be published on 31 March 2022 on www.aumann.com.



