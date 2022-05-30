DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG decides to delist its share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Delisting

asknet Solutions AG decides to delist its share



30-May-2022 / 20:59 CET/CEST

Karlsruhe, May 30 2022 - The Executive Board of asknet Solutions AG, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board, today decided to terminate the inclusion of the shares of asknet Solutions AG (ticker: ASKN; ISIN: DE000A2E3707) in the Basic Board segment on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with Section 30 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG (so-called delisting). The Management Board of the Company will therefore send a respective termination letter to Deutsche Börse AG today, on May 30, 2022. The termination respectively the delisting shall take place with effect as of August 31, 2022.

The decision to delist was made because the economic benefit of the inclusion of the Company's shares in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no longer justifies the associated expenses. Especially against the background of significantly increased follow-up obligations of the Market Abuse Regulation also for issuers in the Regulated Unofficial Market, the costs associated with the inclusion are considerable. With the withdrawal, a reduction of the Company's future administrative and cost expenditure is to be expected.