Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’736 0.8%  SPI 15’072 0.9%  Dow 33’213 1.8%  DAX 14’576 0.8%  Euro 1.0319 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’842 0.9%  Gold 1’857 0.2%  Bitcoin 29’326 4.0%  Dollar 0.9573 0.0%  Öl 121.7 2.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
asknet Solutions Aktie [Valor: 37751840 / ISIN: DE000A2E3707]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.05.2022 20:59:25

DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG decides to delist its share

asknet Solutions
0.82 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Delisting
asknet Solutions AG decides to delist its share

30-May-2022 / 20:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG decides to delist its share

Inside information according to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Karlsruhe, May 30 2022 - The Executive Board of asknet Solutions AG, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board, today decided to terminate the inclusion of the shares of asknet Solutions AG (ticker: ASKN; ISIN: DE000A2E3707) in the Basic Board segment on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with Section 30 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG (so-called delisting). The Management Board of the Company will therefore send a respective termination letter to Deutsche Börse AG today, on May 30, 2022. The termination respectively the delisting shall take place with effect as of August 31, 2022.

The decision to delist was made because the economic benefit of the inclusion of the Company's shares in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no longer justifies the associated expenses. Especially against the background of significantly increased follow-up obligations of the Market Abuse Regulation also for issuers in the Regulated Unofficial Market, the costs associated with the inclusion are considerable. With the withdrawal, a reduction of the Company's future administrative and cost expenditure is to be expected.


Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

30-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1364577

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1364577  30-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!

Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
﻿

Nachrichten zu asknet Solutions

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten