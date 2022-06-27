Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
27.06.2022 22:05:22

DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo substantiates Guidance 2022 and updates medium-term growth targets to 2025

Allterco AD Registered Shs
18.30 BGN 3.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Forecast
Allterco JSCo substantiates Guidance 2022 and updates medium-term growth targets to 2025

27-Jun-2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo substantiates Guidance 2022 and updates medium-term growth targets to 2025

Sofia / Munich, 27 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company) substantiated its guidance for the current financial year 2022 and updated its medium-term growth targets to 2025. For the current financial year 2022, the Board of Directors expects revenues from the sale of goods and production to increase by up to 43.0% to approx. EUR 43.5 million (2021: EUR 30.4 million). Following investments in the expansion of business activities, 2022 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are likely to be at the previous year's level of approx. EUR 9.6 million (2021: EUR 9.6 million). Based on its expansion efforts and the market launch of new products, Allterco projects average annual growth of around 42.2% in the medium term to a revenue target of approx. EUR 125.0 million by the end of 2025. For EBIT, the medium-term target is approx. EUR 38.8 million by the end of 2025, with average annual growth of around 59.3%.

The figures in detail:

Medium-term growth targets 2022 2025 (in EUR million)

Targets 2022 Guidance 2023 Target 2024 Target 2025 Target
Revenue 43.5 62.5 89.0 125.0
YoY Growth (in %) 43.0% 44.0% 42.0% 40.0%
Gross Profit Margin (in %) 50.0% 49.5% 49.0% 48.5%
EBIT 9.6 15.2 24.6 38.8
EBIT Margin (in %) 22.0% 24.0% 28.0% 31.0%
 

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1384933

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1384933  27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

