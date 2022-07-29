Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 34751365 / ISIN: BG1100003166]
29.07.2022 18:05:18

DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces signing of term sheet for acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.

Allterco AD Registered Shs
17.70 BGN 0.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Allterco JSCo announces signing of term sheet for acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.

29-Jul-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces signing of term sheet for acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.

Sofia / Munich, 29 July 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company) announces the signing of a binding term sheet between Allterco and the four shareholders (one legal entity and three individuals) of GOAP d.o.o. (GOAP) on the general terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT provider in two stages, as follows:

1st stage: Acquisition of 60% of the shares in GOAP for the amount of EUR 2 million subject to a conclusion of a Share Purchase Agreement.

2nd stage: The remaining 40% of the shares belonging to the three individual shareholders of GOAP, shall be subject to conclusions of Call and Put Option Agreements under which Allterco shall have a call option to acquire and the sellers have put options to sell the remaining shares. The exercising of the options shall be at the respective option holders discretion in one or several steps and against a price which shall vary in a predefined range depending on predefined measurable results of GOAP within a predefined period of time. If the results of GOAP within the predefined period of time do not reach a predefined threshold, then the sellers shall have no put option rights but Allterco shall retain call option rights executable against a predefined minimal price. The specific terms of the options, including the price, are subject to further negotiations between the parties.

Allterco has the right to settle up to 50% of the total price due to the individual shareholders against its own shares.

The tentative closing date for the transaction is 3 months after the signing of the term sheet. Under certain conditions this term can be extended by up to 3 additional months.

With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users.

Allterco JSCo will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1409543

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1409543  29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

