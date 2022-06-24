DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions



Sofia / Munich, 24 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces its intention to repurchase up to 40,000 own shares, representing 0.22% of the Companys total share capital from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter transactions (OTC transactions). The parties have preliminary agreed on an indicative price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share. The OTC transactions are aimed to ensure shares for the payment of a portion of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP). It is expected the OTC transactions to be executed within the period 27 30 June 2022.

Allterco has announced its intention to acquire 100% of GOAP on 8 June 2022. Alternatively, in case Allterco and the GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares might be used for the incentive program for employees or sold to private investors.

