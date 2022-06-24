Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Allterco AD Registered Shs
24.06.2022 18:10:18

DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions

Allterco AD Registered Shs
17.65 BGN -2.22%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions

24-Jun-2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions

Sofia / Munich, 24 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces its intention to repurchase up to 40,000 own shares, representing 0.22% of the Companys total share capital from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter transactions (OTC transactions). The parties have preliminary agreed on an indicative price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share. The OTC transactions are aimed to ensure shares for the payment of a portion of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP). It is expected the OTC transactions to be executed within the period 27 30 June 2022.

Allterco has announced its intention to acquire 100% of GOAP on 8 June 2022. Alternatively, in case Allterco and the GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares might be used for the incentive program for employees or sold to private investors.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1383621

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1383621  24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

