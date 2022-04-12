DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE creates additional scope for funding the company's growth and for targeted future acquisitions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Financing

The Allgeier Group has reached an agreement with a consortium of banks to adjust the Group's syndicated credit facility from currently EUR 140 million to EUR 200 million in the future while maintaining attractive terms. The credit volume can be drawn down in correlation with the Group's further future growth. In addition, Allgeier is preparing to issue a borrower's note loan with a target volume of EUR 60 million.

By increasing the credit line of the syndicated loan, Allgeier is creating medium- and long-term financing security for the entire Group. The additional flexible credit volume opens up further scope for financing the company's growth and for targeted acquisitions in future markets. The Group's financing partners continue to be Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and Norddeutsche Landesbank.

