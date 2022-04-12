|
12.04.2022 22:16:59
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE creates additional scope for funding the company's growth and for targeted future acquisitions
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Financing
Munich, April 12, 2022 - The Allgeier Group has reached an agreement with a consortium of banks to adjust the Group's syndicated credit facility from currently EUR 140 million to EUR 200 million in the future while maintaining attractive terms. The credit volume can be drawn down in correlation with the Group's further future growth. In addition, Allgeier is preparing to issue a borrower's note loan with a target volume of EUR 60 million.
By increasing the credit line of the syndicated loan, Allgeier is creating medium- and long-term financing security for the entire Group. The additional flexible credit volume opens up further scope for financing the company's growth and for targeted acquisitions in future markets. The Group's financing partners continue to be Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and Norddeutsche Landesbank.
Contact:
Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive Software & IT Services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to Business Efficiency Solutions to support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners segments employ more than 2,900 salaried staff and over 700 freelance experts at a total of 42 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2021, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 403 million in continuing operations according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com
12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326773
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1326773 12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
