DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Approval of the annual financial statements for 2021 and proposal of a dividend of EUR 0.50

- The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) approved the audited annual and consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE for the fiscal year 2021 at its meeting today. The annual financial statements are thus adopted. The final figures for the Allgeier Group essentially correspond to the preliminary figures published in the ad hoc announcement of March 10, 2022.

Revenue and earnings development 2021 in continuing operations

In fiscal year 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021), the Allgeier Group generated a total operating performance of EUR 404.3 million in continuing operations (previous year: EUR 352.6 million), corresponding to an increase of 15 percent. Gross profit increased to EUR 129.2 million (previous year: EUR 101.9 million), leading to a further expansion of the gross margin to 31.9 percent (previous year: 28.9 percent). The Group increased adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that qualify as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) by 49 percent year-on-year to EUR 45.1 million (previous year: EUR 30.3 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 38.3 million, up 64 percent on the previous year (EUR 23.4 million). The Group thus achieved EBIT of EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million), corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 180 percent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 20.2 million (previous year: EUR 8.2 million) and were thus 146 percent higher than in the previous year. After income taxes, the Group achieved earnings for the period of EUR 12.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). This resulted in earnings per share of EUR 1.04 in fiscal 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.00). Earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted for amortization from acquisition activities and based on a normalized tax rate of 30 percent, amounted to EUR 1.80 for the reporting year 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.94).

Key balance sheet data as of December 31, 2021

As of the balance sheet date December 31, 2021, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 162.9 million (previous year: EUR 105.5 million). The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 69.4 million at the end of 2021 (previous year: EUR 60.8 million). Interest-bearing financial liabilities (excluding liabilities from rental and lease agreements) amounted to EUR 138.4 million (previous year: EUR 28.6 million). The main reason for the increase is the financing of the acquisitions executed in 2021. Total assets amounted to EUR 485.0 million (previous year: EUR 243.9 million).

Appropriation of profits

The Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.50 per eligible share from the unappropriated retained earnings of Allgeier SE as of December 31, 2021, amounting to EUR 46,840,573.23. The Annual General Meeting of Allgeier SE will be held virtually on June 30, 2022.

Notes

The acquisitions are consolidated in the Group from the date of acquisition (closing). The acquisition of the Evora Group in December 2021 is consolidated as of December 31, 2021. This means that this acquisition does not yet have any effect on the income statement for 2021, but the initial consolidation is reflected in the statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, including the acquisition transaction.

The 2021 Annual Report of Allgeier SE will be published on April 29, 2022, and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2020.

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive Software & IT Services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to Business Efficiency Solutions to support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners segments employ more than 2,900 salaried staff and over 700 freelance experts at a total of 42 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2021, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 403 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com