DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
ADLER Group S.A. submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (squeeze out under stock corporation law)
Berlin, June 23, 2022. Today ADLER Group S.A., Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (WKN 500800 / ISIN DE0005008007) that the extraordinary general meeting of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to ADLER Group S.A. for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).
According to its own information, ADLER Group S.A. holds 105,826,586 shares of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 96.72 % of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's share capital. ADLER Group S.A. is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at a general meeting of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft.
Notifying Person:
Berlin, June 23, 2022
Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board
