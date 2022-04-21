Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’313 0.0%  SPI 15’813 0.1%  Dow 34’793 -1.1%  DAX 14’502 1.0%  Euro 1.0335 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’928 0.8%  Gold 1’952 -0.3%  Bitcoin 38’850 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9533 0.0%  Öl 108.7 1.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
ADLER Aktie [Valor: 28642381 / ISIN: LU1250154413]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.04.2022 23:49:11

DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A: informs about final report of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic

ADLER
13.32 CHF 17.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A: informs about final report of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic

21-Apr-2022 / 23:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Adler Group informs about final report of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 21 April 2022: ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER" or the "Company") announces that KPMG Forensic has provided the Company with the final report of its comprehensive review of the allegations of Viceroy Research LLC. This report will be published on the website of the company on 22 April 2022.

KPMG Forensic has found no evidence that there were systematic fraudulent and looting transactions with allegedly related parties. However, KPMG Forensic has identified deficiencies in the documentation and the process handling of those transactions.

In respect of the so-called Gerresheim transaction to an allegedly related party, the allegation that the sales price for the project company was excessive cannot be refuted by KPMG Forensic. In KPMG Forensic's view it is doubtful whether the valuation of EUR 375 million on which the transaction is based represents a fair value of the same amount in accordance with IFRS 13. Having said this, the Company still believes that the fair value of the project company agreed in the transaction as reflected and testified in various audited financial statements is correct.

The allegation that the LtV calculation methodology used by the Company has been changed in order to avoid violations of the relevant bond terms was refuted by KPMG Forensic. However, in KPMG Forensic's opinion, the loan-to-value ratio ("LtV") calculation methodology derived by the Company and its subsidiary Adler Real Estate AG from the bond terms do not fully comply with the textual requirements of the respective bond terms. As part of the review KPMG Forensic conducted LtV-calculation to the end of the quarters in the years 2019 and 2020 based on their deviating understanding of the bond terms. Using the financial positions to be included in KPMG Forensic's opinion, but without taking into account the derived accounting corrections deemed necessary by KPMG Forensic, no LtV thresholds specified in the bond terms were exceeded.

Considering the accounting corrections deemed necessary by KPMG Forensic of the fair value of the Gerresheim transaction the LtV threshold of 60% was once exceeded by Adler Real Estate AG, but not by the Company, as at the reporting date 30 September 2019.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 21 April 2022

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1332539

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1332539  21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332539&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu ADLER

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten