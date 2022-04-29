Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12'129 0.5%  SPI 15'603 0.5%  Dow 33'186 -2.2%  DAX 14'098 0.8%  Euro 1.0263 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'803 0.7%  Gold 1'903 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'445 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9721 0.0%  Öl 109.4 1.8% 
ADLER Aktie [Valor: 28642381 / ISIN: LU1250154413]
29.04.2022 21:13:13

DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

ADLER
13.32 CHF 17.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

29-Apr-2022 / 21:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

Adler Group S.A. today received notice from the auditor, KPMG Luxembourg Société anonyme, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds.

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 April 2022

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors

 

29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1340377

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1340377  29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

