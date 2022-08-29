DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel/Dividend

Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal



29-Aug-2022 / 19:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022:

The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today appointed Mr. Thomas Echelmeyer as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 September 2022. Mr. Echelmeyer previously held the position as interim CFO at Adler Group since 1 June 2022.

The Board of Directors will propose to the next Annual General Meeting or Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint Mr. Echelmeyer as an additional member to the Board of Directors.

For reasons of prudence, the Board of Directors has previously decided not to submit a dividend proposal to the shareholders of the Adler Group until an unqualified audit opinion has been issued and will therefore not make any forward-looking statement on the dividend until further notice.

Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors