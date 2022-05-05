Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
adesso Aktie [Valor: 10467159 / ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5]
05.05.2022 19:41:58

DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed

adesso
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed

05-May-2022 / 19:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed

After a first quarter that, as in the previous year, was once again characterised by one-off special effects, adesso SE is starting the 2022 financial year stronger than expected, according to preliminary figures. adesso SE was able to increase sales by 29 % to EUR 209.8 million (previous year: EUR 163.2 million) with continued high demand in the area of IT services, acquisitions made and initial licence revenues with in|sure Ecosphere. The expected decline in EBITDA due to the high one-off effect from the divested company in the first quarter of the previous year is, however, lower than originally planned at 22 % to EUR 27.9 million (previous year: EUR 35.8 million; previous year before one-off effect: EUR 18.8 million). In addition to the positive operating business development, this is due to an additional one-off effect on EBITDA of around EUR 4.5 million in connection with the acquisitions made in the first quarter of 2022. After adjustment for these one-off effects, the EBITDA margin was 11.1 % with an EBITDA increasing by 24 % compared to the first quarter of 2021. The reported preliminary result of the Group amounts to EUR 12.5 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million, previous year before one-off effect: EUR 6.5 million). The reported earnings per share are calculated at EUR 1.92 (previous year: EUR 3.77). Adjusted for the one-off effects, this corresponds to an increase of 17 % from EUR 1.05 in the previous year to EUR 1.22 in the first quarter of 2022. The high positive one-off effect on EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is offset by a slightly changed risk expectation with regard to the economic framework conditions for the rest of 2022. At this point in time, the Executive Board is sticking to the original full-year forecast for 2022 with regard to EBITDA of EUR 90 to 95 million, even though the higher EBITDA contribution in the first quarter has created a good starting position for opportunities for further business development over the year.

Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/. The complete interim announcement based on final figures will be published as scheduled on 16 May 2022 and will be available on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/.

 

Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

05-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1345347

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1345347  05-May-2022 CET/CEST

