DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed

After a first quarter that, as in the previous year, was once again characterised by one-off special effects, adesso SE is starting the 2022 financial year stronger than expected, according to preliminary figures. adesso SE was able to increase sales by 29 % to EUR 209.8 million (previous year: EUR 163.2 million) with continued high demand in the area of IT services, acquisitions made and initial licence revenues with in|sure Ecosphere. The expected decline in EBITDA due to the high one-off effect from the divested company in the first quarter of the previous year is, however, lower than originally planned at 22 % to EUR 27.9 million (previous year: EUR 35.8 million; previous year before one-off effect: EUR 18.8 million). In addition to the positive operating business development, this is due to an additional one-off effect on EBITDA of around EUR 4.5 million in connection with the acquisitions made in the first quarter of 2022. After adjustment for these one-off effects, the EBITDA margin was 11.1 % with an EBITDA increasing by 24 % compared to the first quarter of 2021. The reported preliminary result of the Group amounts to EUR 12.5 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million, previous year before one-off effect: EUR 6.5 million). The reported earnings per share are calculated at EUR 1.92 (previous year: EUR 3.77). Adjusted for the one-off effects, this corresponds to an increase of 17 % from EUR 1.05 in the previous year to EUR 1.22 in the first quarter of 2022. The high positive one-off effect on EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is offset by a slightly changed risk expectation with regard to the economic framework conditions for the rest of 2022. At this point in time, the Executive Board is sticking to the original full-year forecast for 2022 with regard to EBITDA of EUR 90 to 95 million, even though the higher EBITDA contribution in the first quarter has created a good starting position for opportunities for further business development over the year.

Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/. The complete interim announcement based on final figures will be published as scheduled on 16 May 2022 and will be available on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/.

