DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group

26-Jun-2019 / 17:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Berlin, June 26, 2019. Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet"), which currently, directly and indirectly, holds approximately 20.2% of the share capital of Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), has entered into an irrevocable commitment to place an order for shares in an amount of EUR40 million at a price of EUR4.50 per share in the initial public offering of GFG (the "IPO"). GFG has undertaken no obligation to fill the order placed under this commitment in part or in full. The price per share is below the price range originally set by GFG for the IPO.

