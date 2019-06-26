<
26.06.2019 17:26:54

DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Investment
Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group

26-Jun-2019 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group


Berlin, June 26, 2019. Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet"), which currently, directly and indirectly, holds approximately 20.2% of the share capital of Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), has entered into an irrevocable commitment to place an order for shares in an amount of EUR40 million at a price of EUR4.50 per share in the initial public offering of GFG (the "IPO"). GFG has undertaken no obligation to fill the order placed under this commitment in part or in full. The price per share is below the price range originally set by GFG for the IPO.

End

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This document is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This document is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities.

This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Global Fashion Group S.A. should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus was published upon approval by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is available free of charge from Global Fashion Group S.A., 5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg, or on the Global Fashion Group S.A. website.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company are not and will not be registered pursuant to the provisions of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations. The Company does not intend to register its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

Sales in the United Kingdom are also subject to restrictions. The securities are only available in the United Kingdom to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities in the United Kingdom will be engaged in only with, such relevant persons to whom it may be lawfully communicated ("Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.


Contact:
Dr. Inka Frederike Brunn
VP Legal & Deputy General Counsel
Tel: +49/1741839454
E-Mail: inka.brunn@rocket-internet.de

26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 831635

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

831635  26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
