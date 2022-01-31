|
DGAP-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Essen, 31. January 2022 - 11880 Solutions AG, Essen, (ISIN DE 0005118806), is expected to significantly exceed the EBITDA forecast of EUR 3.1 to 4.3 million issued at the beginning of 2021. Based on the still ongoing preparation and audit of the 2021 consolidated financial statements, the company currently expects EBITDA of EUR 5.6 to 6.1 million for the 2021 financial year.
The EBITDA, which is expected to be significantly higher than the original guidance, is mainly due to the Company's strict cost discipline and adjustments to personnel cost provisions recognized in profit or loss.
The Group's revenues and cash balance are expected to be in the middle of the guidance issued at the beginning of the year (Revenues: 54.8 to 60.6 million euros, Cash balance: 1.5 to 2.3 million euros).
11880 Solutions AG will publish its final and audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 on March 31, 2022, as scheduled.
