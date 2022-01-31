SMI 12’104 -0.6%  SPI 15’342 -0.5%  Dow 34’725 1.7%  DAX 15’319 -1.3%  Euro 1.0409 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’137 -1.2%  Gold 1’786 -0.5%  Bitcoin 34’588 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9325 0.1%  Öl 91.3 0.9% 
31.01.2022 08:41:13

DGAP-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast 2021

11880 Solutions
1.53 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
11880 Solutions AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast 2021

31-Jan-2022 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 31. January 2022 - 11880 Solutions AG, Essen, (ISIN DE 0005118806), is expected to significantly exceed the EBITDA forecast of EUR 3.1 to 4.3 million issued at the beginning of 2021. Based on the still ongoing preparation and audit of the 2021 consolidated financial statements, the company currently expects EBITDA of EUR 5.6 to 6.1 million for the 2021 financial year.

The EBITDA, which is expected to be significantly higher than the original guidance, is mainly due to the Company's strict cost discipline and adjustments to personnel cost provisions recognized in profit or loss.

The Group's revenues and cash balance are expected to be in the middle of the guidance issued at the beginning of the year (Revenues: 54.8 to 60.6 million euros, Cash balance: 1.5 to 2.3 million euros).

11880 Solutions AG will publish its final and audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 on March 31, 2022, as scheduled.


Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274417

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1274417  31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

