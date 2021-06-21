DFW Now Home to America's Premiere 2-Minute Auction Site UbidUwin.com

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having incredibly grown more than 200% in one year against the steep odds of the Covid-19 pandemic, Inc 5,000 Quicklotz ( www.quicklotz.com ) has aggressively launched it's proven online auction platform ( www.ubiduwin.com ) to a marketplace increasingly eager to make purchases with ease and convenience.

One of America's fastest growing private companies has strategically located at the former Nordstrom location at the well known North East Mall in Hurst, Texas.

This market innovative and "recreational shopping" leader will have a nationally recognized landmark "Super Store" located at 1101 Melbourne Rd, Suite 4000, Hurst, TX 76053.

A retail operation at the store will direct shoppers to find items up to 90% off retail prices in a two-story 140,000+ square foot landmark anchor tenant in a regional shopping destination. This location is one of Dallas-Fort Worth's choice climate controlled, go-to shopping, dining and family friendly community destinations.

From this retrofitted store space www.ubiduwin.com will conduct it's meteorically accelerating online auctions with 2 minute "flash featured" items always starting at only $5 entry bids.

Now, thousands of competitive bidders across the United States will be able to pick winning items up at the store's convenient location or have their products shipped anywhere in America.

More than 15,000 (growing by the moment) registered bidders already make amazing discoveries daily. Electronics, luxury accessories, automotive, home, outdoor, recreational, appliances, fashion and much more are featured on Apple and Android enabled apps making bidding easy, safe and fun!

As a unique multifaceted "in store" and online shopping extravaganza Quicklotz continues to be widely featured in outlets including Modern Retailing, Yahoo Finance, MSNBC, FOX, Wall Street Journal, CBS as well as A&E's reality television series "Extreme Unboxing."

Business news reports continue to show a trend of traditional brick & mortar retailers and even many malls painfully closing, and Covid-19 created even more new appetites for online shopping experiences. Quicklotz has helped define these new market opportunities in our new era of redefined consumer shopping and spending.

Quicklotz currently serves diverse customers in growing retail stores in Arlington and Laredo TX, Charlotte and Shelby NC, and also Gaffney SC at another featured Simon Mall Property.

"We love being in Hurst, TX and look forward to contributing to the local economy and being a great neighbor. The word will go out fast and far we are a new shopping experience worth trying. With a longstanding Texas team, we're also local!"

