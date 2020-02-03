03.02.2020 09:33:00

DFRobot launches HuskyLens AI camera at Bett 2020

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World leading STEM education solution provider DFRobot launched its powerful AI camera HuskyLens at Bett 2020, an easy to use teaching tool that brings AI technology to classrooms.

HuskyLens is essentially an AI-powered vision sensor compatible with microcontrollers, such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LattePanda, and micro:bit. It is the newest offer by the STEM education solution provider DFRobot, who launched the AI camera at its booth of SA43 at Bett 2020, London.

Plug HuskyLens into your favorite single-board computer, and you're off to the races. Unlike other similar products on the market, HuskyLens is very friendly to younger age students as it has several built-in algorithms that allow students to make creative AI projects without previous algorithmic knowledge. HuskyLens is equipped with algorithms of facial recognition, object recognition, object tracking, line following, colour detection, and tag detection. Users can also switch between algorithms with one single click. 

Thanks to its onboard AI vision software, the camera continuously learns and improves its abilities with each click of the button and has an algorithmic processing speed 1,000 times faster than most similar products on the market.

The DFRobot team indicated that the main framework of the HuskyLens will be open sourced and be licensed under LGPL-2.1. The repository of the project will have multiple licenses. There will be a file in each algorithm folder indicating the original author and its license type.

Ricky Ye, Chief Executive Officer at DFRobot, said:

"HuskyLens has been designed with the aim of creating a product that enables the user to create without limitation. By utilising cutting edge AI technology, alongside intelligent design and extraordinarily fast processors, we believe HuskyLens has achieved this.

We are incredibly excited about our offering this year at Bett – from innovative products and creative displays to exciting workshops, the event is going to be packed full of engaging learning experiences. Our products are designed to excite young people about science, technology, engineering and maths and we believe our dynamic and innovative products do just that, offering students an early and interactive introduction into coding, programming and AI."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfrobot-launches-huskylens-ai-camera-at-bett-2020-300997455.html

SOURCE DFRobot

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:44
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
07:30
Daily Markets: SMI – Aufwärtstrend seit Oktober 2019 gebrochen / Nvidia – Aufwärtsbewegung auf dem Prüfstand
31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Virus belastet Aktienmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger nun im Blick behalten
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Rohstoffe im Januar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte uneinheitlich
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. heute am Kryptomarkt
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegen kann. Die Märkte in Fernost finden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;