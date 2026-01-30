Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.01.2026 03:00:12

DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov’s Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

Dairy Farm International Holdings
3.44 EUR 0.00%
EQS Newswire / 30/01/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - DFI Retail Group is delighted to have five of our brands recognised in YouGov's Best Brands 2025 Hong Kong rankings, with leading positions across the General Retail and Loyalty Programme sectors. Each brand's No. 1 ranking in its respective category further highlights the Group's commitment to delivering trusted, high quality and customer-focused retail experiences to customers across Hong Kong.

727806-YouGov-pic-v5-png-550x.jpeg
DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov's Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

Four of DFI's well-known banners, Mannings, Wellcome, 7-Eleven and IKEA were featured in YouGov's Top 10 General Retail Brands, demonstrating their strong brand health and long-standing consumer trust. In addition, the Group's yuu Rewards, ranked No. 1 in the Loyalty Programmes category.

DFI brands also excelled across key retail categories:

  • WellcomeNo. 1 Grocery Retail & No. 1 in General Retail
  • ManningsNo. 1 Health & Beauty Stores & No. 3 in General Retail
  • 7-ElevenNo. 1 Convenience Stores & No. 8 in General Retail
  • IKEA No. 1 Home Furnishing Stores & No. 2 in General Retail
  • yuuNo. 1 Loyalty Programme
The rankings are based on thousands of interviews conducted across Hong Kong from 1 January to 31 December 2025, measuring six brand health metrics (impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation, and recommendation). These achievements reflect the strength and breadth of DFI portfolio across health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and loyalty programme.

As a Group, DFI remains focused on elevating everyday living for customers by delivering products, services and experiences they can rely on. These strong YouGov rankings demonstrate the meaningful connection DFI brands have built with the Hong Kong community. Looking ahead, DFI will continue investing in innovation, digital engagement, store enhancement and loyalty programmes to support long-term, sustainable growth for the communities it serves.


Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup#Mannings#7-Eleven#Wellcome#IKEA#yuu#YouGov

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". At 1 Dec 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets and employed over 81,000 people. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

225647
News Source: DFI Retail Group

30/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

