DFI Retail Group Announces New Group Chief Digital & yuu Rewards Officer



EQS Newswire / 01/09/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST



The appointment takes effect on 17 September 2026





Kshitij Mulay

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – DFI Retail Group ("DFI" or the "Group"), a leading Asian retailer, today announced the appointment of Kshitij Mulay as Group Chief Digital & yuu Rewards Officer, effective 17 September 2026. He succeeds Wee Lee Loh, who is returning to Singapore to be closer to his family after three years with the Group.

Kshitij joins DFI from Sephora Asia, where he has served as Chief Information Officer covering both digital and technology. He brings more than 25 years of international experience leading digital, technology and business transformation across some of the world's leading consumer and retail organisations, including Sephora and Procter & Gamble. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale transformation programmes spanning digital commerce, data and analytics, AI, customer experience, technology modernisation and organisational change.





Most recently, Kshitij led Sephora Asia's digital and technology agenda across a multi-country business, helping drive eCommerce growth, omnichannel innovation, AI-enabled customer experiences and cloud transformation. He is recognised for building high-performing teams and translating technology investments into meaningful business outcomes.





Kshitij will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, as a member of the Management Committee. He will assume responsibility for DFI's Digital, yuu, Retail Analytics and Retail Media portfolios, following a transition period with Wee Lee to ensure continuity.





Since joining DFI in 2023, Wee Lee has played an important role in advancing the Group's digital transformation journey, with the digital ecosystem expanding to serve millions of loyalty members, process over 100,000 daily eCommerce orders, and scale DFI's retail media and insights capabilities into a significant new growth avenue for the Group.





Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group, said, "I want to thank Wee Lee for his leadership and many contributions over the past three years, including his role in scaling our digital ecosystem and building new growth avenues in retail media. We wish him and his family every success. I'm confident that Kshitij's experience, leadership and passion for innovation will build on these strong foundations and help accelerate our customer, digital and data transformation journey across the Group."

DFI Retail Group

Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #yuuRewards #Mannings #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlaceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.DFI Retail Group (the Group) is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 30 June 2026, the Group and its associates operated 7,659 outlets and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets.The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.News Source: DFI Retail Group