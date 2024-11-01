Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
01.11.2024 14:25:00

DFDS TERMINATES SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR TURKISH ACQUISITION

DFDS A-S
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 76 - 1 November 2024
 

In April 2024, DFDS entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the international transport network of Ekol Logistics.

As noted in the company announcement no. 24 of 9 April 2024, completion of the transaction was conditional upon regulatory approvals and certain contractual conditions. As certain contractual conditions have not been satisfied by the agreed deadline, DFDS has terminated the share purchase agreement and the transaction will consequently not take place.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


