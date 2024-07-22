|
DFDS LOWERS EBIT 2024 OUTLOOK RANGE BUT MAINTAINS CASH FLOW OUTLOOK
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 51 - 22 July 2024
- EBIT 2024 outlook range lowered to DKK 1.7-2.1bn from DKK 2.0-2.4bn
- Adjusted free cash flow 2024 outlook is unchanged around DKK 1.5bn
DFDS’ EBIT outlook range for 2024 has been lowered following a Q2 2024 result below expectations. The level of freight activity in the rest of the year is moreover expected to be below previous expectations.
The EBIT 2024 outlook range is consequently lowered to DKK 1.7-2.1bn from previously DKK 2.0-2.4bn.
The revenue growth 2024 outlook of 8-11% is unchanged as is the Adjusted free cash flow outlook of around DKK 1.5bn.
DFDS’ Q2 2024 interim report will be released on 14 August 2024 at around 7.30am CET.
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01
Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Media +45 31 16 28 47
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
