02.01.2025 11:18:00
DFDS APPOINTED FERRY OPERATOR FOR JERSEY
|INVESTOR NEWS no. 01 - 2 January 2025
DFDS was on 31 December 2024 appointed ferry operator for the island of Jersey by the Government of Jersey starting from 28 March 2025. The operating concession period is 20 years for providing ferry services between Jersey, the UK, and France.
There are two primary focus areas for the ferry operation: to provide life-line freight and passenger services for Jersey residents and to support tourism.
A total of four ferries will be deployed to service three routes:
- Jersey-Portsmouth
- Jersey-Poole
- Jersey-St. Malo
For the last three quarters of 2025, the total number of passengers on the routes are expected to amount to around 400k of which more than half are related to tourism. The majority of freight volumes (mainly unaccompanied trailers) are transported between Portsmouth and Jersey. For the last three quarters of 2025, freight volumes are expected to amount to around 450k lane metres.
The four ferries to be deployed include two HSCs (high-speed craft), one RoPax ferry, and one RoRo ferry.
As part of the concession agreement, DFDS is planning to renew the deployed fleet through mainly introduction of new-buildings between 2030 and 2032.
For the last three quarters of 2025, the Jersey ferry operation is expected to generate revenue of around DKK 450m. The operation is expected to be financially accretive in 2025 and in line with DFDS’ return requirements over the concession period.
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01
Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
Attachment
