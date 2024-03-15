Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
15.03.2024 16:30:00

DFDS A/S – SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DFDS A-S
198.00 DKK -1.59%
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 18 - 15 March 2024
 

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The annual report for 2023 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision to pay a dividend of DKK 3.00 per share.

The remuneration report for 2023 was adopted.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Klaus Nyborg, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche as well as Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors’ proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

  • Reduction of share capital by cancellation of 661,981 treasury shares and amendment to the Articles of Association
  • Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

