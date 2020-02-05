DFC's Blue Cow logo continues its intrepid growth: More than 8,000 dairy products to feature iconic logo by Spring 2020

Lactalis Canada to feature Blue Cow logo on leading cheese products starting this spring

OTTAWA, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) welcomes the announcement that its iconic Blue Cow logo will be introduced by Lactalis Canada on leading cheese products made with Canadian milk. The logo will appear on its Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Cheestrings, aMOOza! and P'tit Québec brands, bringing the total to more than 8,000 products that will feature the Blue Cow logo.

"As one of the largest dairy processors in Canada, Lactalis Canada's decision to feature the Blue Cow logo on its products is a testament to their confidence in Canadian dairy farmers and the high-quality milk they produce daily," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "This announcement speaks volumes about the faith processors, retailers and consumers have in our farmers and the industry's commitment to socially responsible production."

"I'm excited for us at Lactalis Canada to pursue our collaboration with the Dairy Farmers of Canada. This logo represents our commitment to the sustainability of our industry and to offer Canadian consumers the best milk and cheese in the country," said Mark Taylor, President and CEO of Lactalis Canada.

Inspired by the simple, natural purity of milk, the logo provides clarity to consumers that the milk used in the dairy products they buy was produced with care by Canadian farmers. In just a few short years since its launch, it has already become one of the most recognized and most trusted brands in the country. No fewer than 88% of Canadian consumers recognize the logo.

The logo is underpinned by proAction®, the industry's robust quality assurance program, under which Canadian farmers demonstrate the highest standards in areas such as food safety, sustainability and animal care.

"Canadians want to know what is in the foods they consume and where they come from, and the Blue Cow provides that clarity," added Lampron. "It speaks volumes about trustworthiness in Canadian dairy farmers, and is emblematic of the industry's commitment to excellence in producing high-quality Canadian milk."

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC)