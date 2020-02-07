+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
07.02.2020 02:00:00

DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Global Education Partner Program

BOCA RATON, Florida, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its newly revamped Global Education Partner Program. Organized by tiers (Registered, Premier and Elite), DevOps Institute's Global Education Partners optimize the accredited courses and programs that teach students about the most up-to-date patterns and practices for enterprise IT, DevOps, Agile, Security, Testing, Continuous Delivery and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). Each course and program prepares IT professionals to pass DevOps Institute's corresponding certification exams. For a full list of IT industry certifications provided by DevOps Institute, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/).

Currently, DevOps Institute's Global Education Partner Program includes 200 Partner organizations that represent more than 70 countries worldwide. This includes companies from consulting and professional services organizations, software and infrastructure providers, training companies and systems integrators.

DevOps Institute equips its partners with more than 180 hours of learning materials – the most available, relevant and recognized training and certifications in the market today. By providing training at the local level, Global Registered Education Partners support DevOps Institute's mission to advance the human elements of DevOps.

For more information about DevOps Institute's Global Education Partner Network, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/partners/find-a-education-partner/). 

The new Global Education Partner program segments partners into three tiers:

Registered Partners are those organizations that offer the DevOps Institute training and certification portfolio.

Premier Partners have embraced DevOps Institute's curriculum and certification portfolio and have provided valuable feedback into the direction of service offerings and have further raised the awareness of DevOps in their respective regions.

Elite Partners have gone above and beyond in further educating the market around DevOps with Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, Learning (SKIL) and are true advocates of the DevOps movement. Elite Partners include:

DDLS Australia

Australia

ALC Training

Australia

Ahead Technology

France/Canada

Maxpert

Germany

NTUC LearningHub

Singapore

QA

United Kingdom

New Horizons

United States

ITSM Academy

United States

To learn more and become a Global Education Partner of DevOps Institute, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/partners/become-an-education-partner/).

"We are delighted to announce our expanded Global Education Partner program and to recognize our Elite Partners in particular who have fully embraced the advancement of the Humans of DevOps through DevOps Institute's SKIL Framework," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "We are dedicated to supporting and enabling our partners to help raise awareness and upskill IT professionals worldwide in the subject areas of DevOps, Agile and SRE. In the coming months, we will announce additional localization efforts to support the broader enterprise IT market as well."

"QA is delighted to be an Elite Partner of the DevOps Institute and support the market in the UK and other geographies to advance DevOps success and improve organisational efficiency," said James Frost, Chief Marketing Officer at QA.

About the DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning.  All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/ 
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute 
YouTube | DevOps Institute 

Media Contact:
TerriDouglas
Catapult PR-IR
1-303-581-7760
tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DevOps Institute

