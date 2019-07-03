Device Magic Named a High Performer in Mobile Forms Automation Software by G2 Crowd

RALEIGH, N.C., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Device Magic announced today that it was named a "High Performer" in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 report on Mobile Forms Automation Software. The distinction is based on verified product reviews by Device Magic customers, as well as data from additional online sources and social networks. Utilizing their unique algorithm, the G2 Crowd platform hosts a wide variety of product reviews, testimonials and user insights.

Device Magic has maintained its position as a leading mobile forms automation software, as recognized by G2 Crowd and across the industry. The company is thrilled to have also been awarded "Best Estimated ROI," "Fastest Implementation" and "Users Love Us on G2" badges.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading mobile forms automation software and application by our customers and G2 Crowd," said Mike Welham, Device Magic CTO. "Our dedication to customer satisfaction and user experience drive all of our efforts, and we will continue to prioritize them as we grow."

As a High Performer, Device Magic consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores, with 93% of users awarding the provider 4 or 5 stars. According to customers, the software's ease of use, straightforward implementation, offline access and quality of support are all aspects that set it apart. One verified reviewer said "Device Magic is the only tool that does everything we need."

In addition, a simple setup process has resulted in high user adoption rates. These factors were crucial in Device Magic's distinction as an "Easiest Implementation" vendor. The award recognizes the mobile forms automation provider for having one of the shortest time periods from purchase to actual product utilization. On average, Device Magic customers see a full return on investment within just 7 months - nearly half as long as with competitors.

As one verified reviewer writes, "Device Magic has made a significant impact on just about every business process we use. In fact - we are developing processes around Device Magic." In addition, users urge those considering the software to take advantage of outstanding customer service and support.

Device Magic is dedicated to offering and optimizing a software that not only evolves with business needs, but that also sets a precedent for business solution applications. The leading mobile forms provider also aims to continue helping businesses streamline their processes, reduce costs and ensure uniformity. As a result, Device Magic encourages and constantly considers user feedback through a variety of platforms like G2 Crowd. To view customer reviews, head to Device Magic's G2 Crowd page.

About Device Magic

Device Magic is a mobile forms software and data collection app used by thousands of organizations worldwide every day. We make it easy for businesses to eliminate paperwork, improve data quality and increase efficiency through mobile forms. As a result, Device Magic is a top-rated iOS app for mobile data collection. Device Magic continues to provide a unique company culture and was named a 2018 Best Place to Work by the Triangle Business Journal, in addition to Company of the Year in CIO Applications' "Top 25 Field Service Solutions Providers - 2018." While remaining organically funded, the company reports experiencing over 450% three-year recurring revenue growth.

