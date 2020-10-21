Devialet Unveils Devialet Gemini, the Company's First True Wireless Earbuds

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Devialet today announces the arrival of its newest product, Devialet Gemini, the company's first true wireless earbuds, available to pre-order from the 10th of October.

Devialet is on a mission to redefine the place of sound in people's lives, wherever it's experienced, through meaningful audio innovations, and to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with audio engineering.

For the first time, Devialet and its engineering team has drawn upon the company's ingenuity and expertise to bring its signature sound and first-rate audio technologies to a portable product, giving listeners the chance to enjoy incredible sound wherever they are.

Combining outstanding clarity of sound, cutting-edge adaptability and market-leading Devialet Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, and protected by three new patents PBA® (Pressure Balance Architecture), IDC® (Internal Delay Compensation), and EAM® (Ear Active Matching) for uncompromising sound quality, Devialet Gemini offers users a truly unmatched on-the-go listening experience that's tailored to them.

ICONIC DEVIALET SOUND QUALITY, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

Devialet Gemini wireless earbuds are capable of delivering the pristine audio performance that has made Devialet a leading player in acoustic engineering - to every listener, at every moment.

Devialet Gemini's Pressure Balance Architecture (PBA®) provides playback with uncompromising sound quality. Cascading decompression chambers inside the product ensure the ideal inner pressure, at all times, without impairing noise attenuation, while each chamber is coated with a custom acoustic mesh to stop external noise from entering the system.

Two separate microphones in each earbud enhance the signal and ANC while one dedicated microphone in each earbud enhances voice transmission, and high excursion 10mm Devialet drivers offer sensitivity and low distortion for better audio rendering.

Franck Lebouchard, Devialet's CEO, says:

"At Devialet, we create extraordinary products that deliver an unprecedented sound experience. We've pursued our goal of redefining the place of sound in people's lives through our amplifiers and speakers, and Devialet Gemini - our first portable product - brings us closer to our goal.

We've embraced the challenge of bringing our audio expertise and cutting-edge technologies to the true wireless earphone space, and are excited at the prospect of reaching a wider audience than ever with our products."

MARKET-LEADING ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION AND TRANSPARENCY MODES

Thanks to its proprietary technologies, Devialet Gemini offers best-in-class* ANC for an audio experience that's as immersive as you want it to be. Devialet Gemini's custom Internal Delay Compensation (IDC®) algorithm perfectly compensates for the internal delay generated by a noise cancellation loop, resulting in a significant gain in noise cancellation, especially at higher frequencies.

ANC modes continually remove background noise - from invasive outside distraction to unwanted bass or treble frequencies - and gives you the space you need to focus on what you're doing, whether it's listening, working, or talking. Transparency modes give you the option to hear the environment around you while simultaneously listening to your favorite music. They offer a complete hear-through experience, with both microphones working in sync to efficiently transmit external sound.

With 3 levels of ANC and 2 levels of transparency, and using specific digital filters, Devialet Gemini can deliver the sound experience you want at the touch of a button, whether you'd like to enjoy fully-immersive sound, or to hear the world around you.

Ken McAlpine, Devialet's CTO, says:

"At Devialet, we seek to bring cutting-edge audio innovations to all our products in order to deliver an impactful sound experience and Devialet Gemini is no different. Our award-winning team of Hardware, Software and Signal Processing Engineers has worked tirelessly to create a product centered around pristine audio performance, best-in-class ANC, and adaptability to suit any listener. As part of this, we've developed three new proprietary technologies for Devialet Gemini - PBA®, IDC® and EAM®."

A SOUND UNIQUE TO YOU

Developed by Devialet's award-winning acoustic engineers, Devialet Gemini's new proprietary Ear Active Matching (EAM®) algorithm delivers enhanced signal transmission by adjusting audio signal frequency ranges in real-time, intelligently adapting Devialet Gemini's sound for an optimal listening experience.

EAM® algorithm measures the shape of the listener's ear as well as the position of the earphones inside the ear canal, tailoring the signal up to 10,000 times per second to instantly adapt its equalisation, enhancing bass restitution and audio performance seamlessly for a sound that fits every moment.

Devialet Gemini earbuds have been carefully and ergonomically designed to fit every ear shape. The earbuds can determine which tips are best suited to you in just five seconds via the app, scanning your ears to find the perfect fit to ensure optimal playback and minimise acoustic leakage. With four separate flexible earbud options (XS, S, M, L), there's an adaptable fit to suit every listener.

A dedicated Devialet Gemini app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, combines ease-of-use with expert features for tailored sound. Users can further personalise their sound using a 6-band equalizer, while an all-in-one touch button with capacitive sensors placed at the surface of the earbuds controls everything from music playback to noise cancelling modes and voice assistant (Siri, Google Assistant) support.

DISTINCTIVE DEVIALET DESIGN

Devialet products are renowned for their design innovation and excellence, and Devialet Gemini is no different. Carefully balancing form with function, the nomadic Devialet Gemini's refined and compact design echoes the precision of the sophisticated technologies inside while still standing out from the crowd in a distinctive, sleek, matte black design.

Visually linked to Devialet's iconic Phantom series of all-in-one speakers, Devialet Gemini mirrors the signature design of Phantom's side panels and the speaker's visually-arresting shape, and reflects the same commitment to sound quality.

Devialet Gemini's jewel box boasts soft textured surfacing and a slider that reveals the earbuds with a luxurious touch.

INDUSTRY-LEADING FEATURES

Devialet Gemini is built to last. Alongside superior sound and ANC quality, the product also includes:

Over 24 hours of untethered playtime, with over 6 hours with ANC activated in every charge

Wireless Qi charging or via the included USB-C cable

or via the included USB-C cable IPX4 rating to guarantee resistance to dust and water splashes from any direction

to guarantee resistance to dust and water splashes from any direction Qualcomm® aptX™ codec support

codec support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity supports pairing with any Bluetooth devices to enjoy music at its finest

connectivity supports pairing with any Bluetooth devices to enjoy music at its finest Fully-replaceable charging case battery**

Spare parts (left and right earbuds) available to purchase individually**

DEVIALET'S LATEST FEAT OF AUDIO ENGINEERING

Devialet Gemini will be available to pre-order at NT$10,990. The product will be available at the Devialet retail store in Taipei 101, authorised dealers, as well as from the Devialet website.

*Audio tests are performed using G.R.A.S. Artificial Head and Torso with IEC 711 coupler.

**available via the Devialet website, T&Cs apply

About Devialet

Founded in 2007, Devialet is an acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and cutting edge technology whose mission is to put sound back at its true place in people's life.

The company – one of the most-awarded in the history of audio – is rooted in a series of patented innovations embedded within their award-winning line of products, which include the Expert Pro amplifiers and connected Phantom speakers. Among many innovations, the most notable company technologies are ADH® (first pioneer patent filed in 2004), numerous acoustic and microelectronic technologies and SAM®. ADH, for Analog Digital Hybrid technology, is Devialet's core innovation in sound amplification, combining the sophistication of analog amplification with the power and compactness of digital technology.

SAM® (Speaker Active Matching) technology provides the best sound reproduction possible considering the physical properties of the speaker.

By coupling an unrivaled sound quality with a sleek and modern design, Devialet's world-class engineers are committed to provide uniquely impactful and meaningful innovations to deliver unmatched sound experiences.

Since 2017, Devialet has also strengthened its licensing activity portfolio alongside its first-party range, offering partners custom-made acoustic solutions that leverage the company's know-how & tech. From tuning expertise to fully-fledged architectural design capabilities, Devialet offers partners step-by-step support and quality control from a dedicated engineering team.

www.devialet.com/en-tw/

THE GLOBAL DEVIALET PRODUCT RANGE

EXPERT PRO THE ULTIMATE AUDIOPHILE SYSTEM PHANTOM A NEW BREED OF SPEAKERS DEVIALET GEMINI DEVIALET IN EARBUD FORM

SOURCE Devialet