SMI 10'839 0.5%  SPI 14'175 0.4%  Dow 32'394 -0.1%  DAX 15'142 0.1%  Euro 0.9974 0.8%  EStoxx50 4'168 0.1%  Gold 1'972 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'167 1.3%  Dollar 0.9197 0.4%  Öl 78.8 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
Lyft-Aktie fällt zurück: Chefwechsel bei Lyft
Deutsches Kartellamt nimmt Microsoft ins Visier - Microsoft-Aktie tiefer
Alibaba-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Alibaba will sich in sechs Bereiche aufteilen
Nach CS-Zwangsübernahme: UBS nun wohl de facto eine staatliche Bank
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Groenlandsbanken Aktie [Valor: 636081 / ISIN: DK0010230630]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2023 22:03:19

Development of the Annual General Meeting of the BANK of Greenland

Groenlandsbanken
640.00 DKK 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Minutes of General Meeting

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
28 March 2022
Company announcement no. 05/2023

Development of the Annual General Meeting of the BANK of Greenland

Today, the BANK of Greenland held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association and the previously published notice convening the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by shareholders representing 1,049,468 votes, of which 612,498 votes were given by proxy to the Board of Directors, 62,821 votes were covered by instructions to holders of power of attorney and 115,455 votes of correspondance.

  1. The Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's activities during the past year

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Gunnar í Liða presented the Board of Directors' report on the Bank's activities during the past year. The report of the Board of Directors was noted. The Chairman's report can be viewed on the Bank's website at www.banken.gl. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will also be published on the Bank's website no later than 14 days after the Annual General Meeting is held.

  1. Approval of the Annual Report for 2022, notification of discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors, and allocation of profit or cover of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

The Annual Report for 2022, which shows a profit of TDKK 98,751, equity of TDKK 1,318,592 and total assets of TDKK 7,949,566, was approved as it was submitted. The Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from their obligations.
The Board of Directors' proposal for the allocation of profit or cover of losses was approved, including the Board of Directors' recommended dividend of DKK 20 per share.

  1. Proposal to an indicative vote of the remuneration report

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2022 at the indicative voting.

  1. Election to the Board of Directors:

Gunnar í Liða, Lars Holst and Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a two-year period.


The Board of Directors also consists of Kristian Frederik Lennert, Maliina Bitsch Abelsen and Peter Angutinguaq Wistoft, as well as the employee-elected members Peter Fleischer Rex, Pilunnguaq Kristiansen and Vitta Motzfeldt.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Gunnar í Liða as Chairman and Kristian Frederik Lennert as Vice Chairman.

  1. Election of auditor

Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as auditor for one year.

  1. Any other business

There were no items for consideration under any other business.

BANK of Greenland
Gunnar í Liða
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Groenlandsbanken A/S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten