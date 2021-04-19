 Developed by Bottle Rocket, SCL Health launches new app that Empowers Patients During the Pandemic to Take Active Role In Their Health | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’770 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’576 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.5%  Öl 67.2 0.7% 

19.04.2021 23:48:00

Developed by Bottle Rocket, SCL Health launches new app that Empowers Patients During the Pandemic to Take Active Role In Their Health

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Bottle Rocket (an Ogilvy Experience company), SCL Health has launched a new streamlined experience that empowers its patients to take a more active role in their health. Through the new SCL Health app, patients can schedule appointments, connect to a doctor virtually using their smartphone, access health and wellness tips, and receive important medical reminders. The easy-to-navigate front-end user experience gives patients the ability to make informed decisions about their care options, with a 24/7 virtual access point.

(PRNewsfoto/Bottle Rocket)

"This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves" –Rajesh Midha

Terri Casterton, SCL Health's Vice President, Innovation & Virtual Health states, "It is up to healthcare systems to meet the changing needs of our consumers in order to make a positive impact on health. This is a scalable platform that can bend with changing consumer needs, shift with value pools, and blend with leading-edge technologies for years to come. This new easy-to-use tool is not only great for consumers and patients today, but also serves as a solid foundation to build additional functionality within a seamless experience in the future."

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health was focused on the demand for digital innovation. The pandemic accelerated this work and the time was right for the organization to begin to shift the conversation from reactive care to proactive, preventive care.

"We are proud to have partnered with SCL Health to deliver this great experience for its consumers and patients," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket and Ogilvy Experience President. "The experience blends the best of B2C technology and patient centricity and extends the power of Epic's EHR platform. This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves."

About Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket is an experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is proud to be a part of WPP and the Ogilvy global network. To learn more, visit bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

Press contact: jana.boone@bottlerocketstudios.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/developed-by-bottle-rocket-scl-health-launches-new-app-that-empowers-patients-during-the-pandemic-to-take-active-role-in-their-health-301271935.html

SOURCE Bottle Rocket

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.04.21 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
19.04.21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
19.04.21 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit