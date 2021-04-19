|
19.04.2021 23:48:00
Developed by Bottle Rocket, SCL Health launches new app that Empowers Patients During the Pandemic to Take Active Role In Their Health
DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Bottle Rocket (an Ogilvy Experience company), SCL Health has launched a new streamlined experience that empowers its patients to take a more active role in their health. Through the new SCL Health app, patients can schedule appointments, connect to a doctor virtually using their smartphone, access health and wellness tips, and receive important medical reminders. The easy-to-navigate front-end user experience gives patients the ability to make informed decisions about their care options, with a 24/7 virtual access point.
"This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves" –Rajesh Midha
Terri Casterton, SCL Health's Vice President, Innovation & Virtual Health states, "It is up to healthcare systems to meet the changing needs of our consumers in order to make a positive impact on health. This is a scalable platform that can bend with changing consumer needs, shift with value pools, and blend with leading-edge technologies for years to come. This new easy-to-use tool is not only great for consumers and patients today, but also serves as a solid foundation to build additional functionality within a seamless experience in the future."
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health was focused on the demand for digital innovation. The pandemic accelerated this work and the time was right for the organization to begin to shift the conversation from reactive care to proactive, preventive care.
"We are proud to have partnered with SCL Health to deliver this great experience for its consumers and patients," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket and Ogilvy Experience President. "The experience blends the best of B2C technology and patient centricity and extends the power of Epic's EHR platform. This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves."
About Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket is an experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is proud to be a part of WPP and the Ogilvy global network. To learn more, visit bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.
Press contact: jana.boone@bottlerocketstudios.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/developed-by-bottle-rocket-scl-health-launches-new-app-that-empowers-patients-during-the-pandemic-to-take-active-role-in-their-health-301271935.html
SOURCE Bottle Rocket
Inside
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex wies nach anfänglicher Rekordlaune negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenbeginn rot. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag Aufschläge verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}