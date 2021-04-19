Developed by Bottle Rocket, SCL Health launches new app that Empowers Patients During the Pandemic to Take Active Role In Their Health

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Bottle Rocket (an Ogilvy Experience company), SCL Health has launched a new streamlined experience that empowers its patients to take a more active role in their health. Through the new SCL Health app, patients can schedule appointments, connect to a doctor virtually using their smartphone, access health and wellness tips, and receive important medical reminders. The easy-to-navigate front-end user experience gives patients the ability to make informed decisions about their care options, with a 24/7 virtual access point.

"This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves" –Rajesh Midha

Terri Casterton, SCL Health's Vice President, Innovation & Virtual Health states, "It is up to healthcare systems to meet the changing needs of our consumers in order to make a positive impact on health. This is a scalable platform that can bend with changing consumer needs, shift with value pools, and blend with leading-edge technologies for years to come. This new easy-to-use tool is not only great for consumers and patients today, but also serves as a solid foundation to build additional functionality within a seamless experience in the future."

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health was focused on the demand for digital innovation. The pandemic accelerated this work and the time was right for the organization to begin to shift the conversation from reactive care to proactive, preventive care.

"We are proud to have partnered with SCL Health to deliver this great experience for its consumers and patients," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket and Ogilvy Experience President. "The experience blends the best of B2C technology and patient centricity and extends the power of Epic's EHR platform. This experience will have a meaningful impact on both SCL Health's patients and the communities it serves."

