SMI 12’813 0.3%  SPI 17’596 0.3%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’529 0.3%  Euro 0.9334 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’604 0.5%  Gold 4’164 0.8%  Bitcoin 69’994 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8067 -0.1%  Öl 62.4 -0.3% 
26.11.2025 10:41:59

Deutsche Telekom Partners With Disney+ To Roll Out New Entertainment Offerings Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE), a German telecommunications company, on Wednesday announced has partnered with Disney+ to expand entertainment options for customers across Europe.

The launch is starting now at Magyar Telekom in Hungary.

The launch includes new integration features, bundles and tailored offers, with additional national companies introducing similar packages through 2026.

The company said that the initiative strengthens its strategy of enhancing customers' digital lifestyles through premium connectivity and integrated services.

Disney+ access will include content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Hulu, covering documentaries, drama, comedy, classic animation and general entertainment.

Fan-favourite titles include Grey's Anatomy, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, from December 10, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Deutsche Telekom is currently trading 0.14% lesser at EUR 27.58 on the XETRA.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:36 SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips auf Erholungskurs
25.11.25 Swiss Life wächst weiter – Strategie 2027 greift
25.11.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Chevron Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Apple Inc
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’326.84 19.35 BA8S6U
Short 13’579.03 13.88 SPZB3U
Short 14’127.61 8.69 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’813.16 26.11.2025 10:48:31
Long 12’271.68 19.96 SRZBNU
Long 11’981.04 13.66 SRQB1U
Long 11’479.84 8.93 BK5S8U
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag tiefrot
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Alzheimer-Flop - neuer Abnehm-Wirkstoff überzeugt in Studie
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Ausverkauf
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell
Novartis-Aktie steigt: US-Zulassung für neuartige SMA-Behandlung Itvisma erhalten - Stellenabbau voraus

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
11:01 ROUNDUP: Umfragen uneins zu Aussichten am Arbeitsmarkt in Deutschland
10:54 SPD-Fraktionschef in Generaldebatte: 'Können Großes bewirken'
10:51 Grünen-Fraktionschefin: Merz stößt viele Menschen vor den Kopf
10:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Nvidia auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 275 Dollar
10:46 OTS: Hyphe Markets GmbH / Hyphe sichert sich deutsche MiCAR-Lizenz und ...
10:46 Zollkonflikte und Aktien-Hype: EZB mahnt zur Vorsicht
10:44 APA ots news: Drei baut Glasfaser-Kooperationen weiter aus: Start der...
10:44 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan setzt Continental auf 'Analyst Focus List'
10:41 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aroundtown nach Zahlen schwach - Chartausbruch gescheitert
10:39 Weiter große Lücke an Mint-Fachkräften - Zuwanderung wichtig