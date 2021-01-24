SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

24.01.2021 01:00:00

Detroit-area Couple Awarded Electric Vehicle as Part of POWERHOME SOLAR 'PWR YOUR LIFE' Sweepstakes

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading provider of solar panel installation and energy efficiency services, is giving away three new Chevrolet Bolts as part of its "PWR Your Life" sweepstakes aimed at increasing awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly living.

The first electric car is being awarded Tuesday, January 26 at 1 p.m. to Bob and Kathy Prochaska of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. The couple was chosen from thousands of people automatically entered into a drawing for agreeing to a free in-home sales consultation in December with POWERHOME SOLAR about the value of installing solar at their home.
The fast-growing solar company will stage similar drawings in February and March.

Bob, who operates his own business repairing vinyl and leather furniture, says the unexpected prize comes on the heels of a challenging 2020. His business was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 because of shutdowns in Michigan affecting industries he services, including restaurants, car lots, and marinas. Winning a car valued at more than $35,000 comes at an opportune time.

"When it completely sunk in that we won a car, my wife was looking at me going, 'This doesn't happen to people like us,'" Bob says, noting that his father and Kathy's parents worked for GM, making this gift of a Chevrolet electric vehicle especially meaningful. "We've never won anything like this."

POWERHOME SOLAR's initiative aligns with President Joe Biden's call for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as GM's new "Everybody In" campaign and its call to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

"We talk about doing the right thing for customers all the time, and giving away three electric vehicles fits right into our mission to recognize the families who have turned to us to help them make the move to cleaner energy," said Jayson Waller, POWERHOME SOLAR CEO. "We want everyone to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, not only for their electricity needs but in the cars they drive."

For more information about the PWR Your Life Sweepstakes, visit https://pwryourlife.com/.

About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,600 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the third time in four years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com.

Media Contact

Roger Kuznia, POWERHOME SOLAR, +1 704-622-6038, cindy@cindymetzler.com

Cindy Metzler, Omm Media, 561-271-1389, cindy@cindymetzler.com

SOURCE POWERHOME SOLAR

