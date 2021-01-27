Destabilization Campaign : Solutions 30 Files Defamation Suit





Solutions 30’s remarkable performance in 20201 once again demonstrates its solid fundamentals and promising outlook for growth despite the destabilization and misinformation campaign it is a victim of.

Solutions 30 has already filed a complaint with the French financial markets authority [Autorité des Marchés Financiers] and with the national financial prosecutor’s office for the dissemination of false and misleading information and market manipulation, following the publication of an anonymous report containing a large amount of false and misleading information.2

This information has been publicly disseminated and exploited by the hedge fund Muddy Waters, which—in two letters dated January 25th and January 27th, 2021 and written in its own name—made new allegations that are false and misleading. These letters, whose sole purpose is to take advantage of a decline in the Solutions 30 share price, took place two trading days before the publication of the group’s full-year trading statement for the first one and on the day following the publication of strong annual sales growth for the second one.

Solutions 30 categorically refutes the allegations against the company in these letters and, in view of the seriousness of their content, has decided to file a defamation complaint.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com



1 See press release of January 26, 2021

2 See Solutions 30’s responses: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/





