18.10.2020 20:02:00

Desperate B.C. Liberals lash out at working people province-wide

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Trailing badly in the polls, the B.C. Liberals have begun attacking the very working people who are poised to re-elect John Horgan and the BCNDP government.

"John Horgan and his BCNDP government have delivered results for working families," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "After a decade of scandals and ideological funding cuts, it should be no surprise that the BCNDP is the choice of working people."

The B.C. Liberal Party distributed a fundraising email on Saturday, October 17 decrying the involvement of Unifor and other unions, accusing the organizations of spending "millions" on the election. Flyers with the same content were widely disseminated to households in Surrey and elsewhere. Unifor says the tactic exposes the hostility of the B.C. Liberals towards working people and reeks of desperation.

"Attacking working people is not a winning strategy, but it does help remind voters what the B.C. Liberals stand for," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Working families haven't forgotten the damage done to public services and workers' rights under Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark. That's why Unifor members are working so hard to keep Andrew Wilkinson in the opposition benches."  

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

