DeSoto Economic Development Corporation Unveils its Redesigned Website

DESOTO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DeSoto Economic Development Corporation (DeSoto EDC) has launched a redesign of their website, http://www.dedc.org.

The website redesign was funded by the City of DeSoto's Economic Development Corporation, a five member Type A Corporation of the State of Texas and the City of DeSoto, created in accordance with the Development Corporation Act of 1979 and Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code. The Corporation was created to fund economic development projects that create primary jobs, generate sales tax revenue, and increase capital investment for the City of DeSoto.

The new and enhanced website is an economic development tool designed to equip corporate executives, site selection consultants, and the local business community with information about the City of DeSoto's economic climate, incentives, and resources for doing business within the city. The website also provides economic data such as demographic, workforce, and education statistics in addition to a geographic information system (GIS) platform that allows visitors to search for available real estate properties.

The website is managed by the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation which aims to assist businesses with a seamless relocation assistance process to DeSoto by providing site selection searches, competitive incentives, a skilled workforce and a prime location in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Whether your company needs a new commercial office building on Interstate 35, a manufacturing facility on a hill overlooking downtown Dallas, a fulfillment warehouse, or a service-oriented facility, DeSoto is the place to build your business, raise your kids, enjoy life and retire in style.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.dedc.org.

 

SOURCE DeSoto EDC

