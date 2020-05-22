22.05.2020 16:52:00

Desjardins caisse members will vote on dividends by the end of September

LÉVIS, QC, May 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In March, as the COVID‑19 pandemic grew and physical distancing measures were introduced to limit the spread of the virus, Desjardins asked its caisses to postpone their annual general meetings, which are usually held in April. This decision meant that the payment of member dividends also had to be postponed, as a member vote is required first.

Logo: Mouvement Desjardins (CNW Group/Desjardins Group)

After several weeks of deliberation, Desjardins has decided that the caisses will hold online special general meetings so that members can vote on dividend payments. More than 200 caisses will be holding online meetings through the end of September. Member dividends will then be paid out this fall. Caisses that merged in January 2020 will not hold a special general meeting: their plans for sharing surplus earnings were already approved by members when the mergers took place.

Members will receive more details about how the meetings will work and how they will vote. According to the 2019 financial results, member dividends totalled $317 million, an increase of $64 million or 25.3% from the year before.

"Our teams have worked very hard over the last few weeks to find a way for us to pay member dividends. I'm proud of the innovative solution they've found, and I'm glad that Desjardins members will be receiving their share of our surplus earnings," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $326.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry. 

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 289.40
1.54 %
Sika 177.50
0.94 %
Lonza Grp 481.80
0.38 %
SGS 2’208.00
0.32 %
Swisscom 492.20
0.24 %
Swiss Life Hldg 318.00
-1.73 %
UBS Group 9.54
-2.11 %
CS Group 8.01
-2.65 %
Nestle 102.08
-2.71 %
CieFinRichemont 52.06
-4.34 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:13
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
10:00
The British Pound, Brexit, and the Pandemic
09:52
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
06:47
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:28
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die US-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB