29.08.2019 12:45:00

Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Second quarter Reported EPS of $0.37 per diluted share, including net charges of $0.11 per diluted share from adjusted items.

- Second quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.48 per diluted share.

- Comparable sales decreased 0.6% with the acquired businesses performing above expectations and plans are on track to assume U.S. Retail segment private label sourcing.

- Repurchased 2.7 million shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 6.1 million shares year to date; returned $249.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the last 12 months.

- Board of Directors declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended August 3, 2019, compared to the three months ended August 4, 2018.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am proud of the work our teams have done, not only delivering a solid quarter, but also successfully integrating two significant acquisitions and leveraging the unique strength of each of our businesses to give Designer Brands greater control and flexibility in setting our own destiny in a world full of extraordinary external pressures. Each segment delivered what was needed this quarter, but our newest businesses really stood out, exceeding our expectations and moving us closer to the vision laid out at our Investor Day.

"In Canada, the transfer of successful practices at DSW in the U.S. to our Canadian banners fueled continued positive momentum in this business," Mr. Rawlins continued. "We were particularly pleased with the growth in Canada of both the loyalty programs and e-commerce sales. Similarly, Camuto Group is delivering exactly what we expected giving us differentiation and bringing added excitement to our retail segments. The Camuto Group team has unveiled the DSW Spring 2020 private label offering and based on the fashion, styles and quality shown, we believe we will be in a solid position to not only see the gross margin benefit as we convert the production of our DSW private label to Camuto Group next Spring, but also to increase brand loyalty and further drive sales within our warehouse footprint."

Second Quarter Operating Results

  • Total revenue increased by 8.2%, including $102.9 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $17.7 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.
  • Comparable sales decreased 0.6% for second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a 9.7% increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
  • Reported gross profit, as a percent of sales, decreased by 210 bps primarily driven by a benefit recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of adjusting our loyalty programs deferred revenue due to the relaunch of the DSW VIP rewards program, the inclusion of Camuto Group which operates at a lower gross profit rate, and higher shipping costs in the current year associated with our continued success in engaging with customers across all mediums.
  • Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, increased by 180 bps, driven by the consolidation of the Brand Portfolio segment and integration and restructuring costs incurred during fiscal 2019.
  • Reported net income was $27.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $9.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, primarily from integration and restructuring expenses.
  • Adjusted net income was $35.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

Six Months Operating Results

  • Total revenue increased by 15.3%, including $207.5 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $28.2 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.
  • Comparable sales increased 1.1% compared to last year's 5.8% increase.
  • Reported gross profit, as a percent of sales, decreased by 90 bps.
  • Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, increased by 170 bps, driven by the consolidation of the acquired businesses.
  • Reported net income was $58.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $12.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, from integration and restructuring expenses.
  • Adjusted net income was $69.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Cash and investments totaled $77.3 million compared to $289.1 million at the end of the second quarter last year, and debt totaled $235.0 million compared to no debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter last year, reflecting the funding of the two acquisitions in fiscal 2018 and share repurchase activity.
  • The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $706.2 million compared to $597.0 million last year. Excluding inventories from the acquisitions, inventories per square foot were flat to last year.
  • During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 6.1 million shares for a total of $125.0 million with $351.6 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

Regular Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call
The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 6946807 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/31016

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until October 10, 2019. A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 5, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10133146

About Designer Brands
Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group ("ABG"). Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our success in growing our store base and digital demand; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired in fiscal 2018 or realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions after we complete our integration efforts; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; maintaining strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers and wholesale customers; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; risks related to the loss or disruption of our distribution and/or fulfillment operations; continuation of agreements with and our reliance on the financial condition of Stein Mart; our ability to execute our strategies; fluctuation of our comparable sales and quarterly financial performance; risks related to the loss or disruption of our information systems and data; our ability to prevent or mitigate breaches of our information security and the compromise of sensitive and confidential data; failure to retain our key executives or attract qualified new personnel; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales and customer loyalty; risks related to leases of our properties; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability and customer service; our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise and risks inherent to international trade; the imposition of new tariffs on our products; exposure to foreign tax contingencies; uncertainty related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation; uncertain general economic conditions; risks related to holdings of cash and investments and access to liquidity; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are described in the Company's latest annual or quarterly report, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Revenue


Three months ended


Change

(dollars in thousands)

August 3,
2019


August 4,
2018


Amount


%


Comparable Sales %

Segment net sales:










U.S. Retail

$

677,920


$

691,757


$

(13,837)


(2.0)

%


(1.5)%

Canada Retail

63,306


72,532


(9,226)


(12.7)

%


8.1%

Brand Portfolio

95,422



95,422


NM



NA

Other

29,480


29,446


34


0.1

%


1.6%

Total segment net sales

866,128


793,735


72,393


9.1

%


(0.6)%

Commission, franchise and other revenue

11,771


1,533


10,238


667.8

%




877,899


795,268


82,631


10.4

%



Elimination of intersegment revenue

(17,701)



(17,701)


NM




Consolidated total revenue

$

860,198


$

795,268


$

64,930


8.2

%






Six months ended


Change

(dollars in thousands)

August 3,
2019


August 4,
2018


Amount


%


Comparable Sales %

Segment net sales:










U.S. Retail

$

1,369,760


$

1,361,541


$

8,219


0.6

%


0.7%

Canada Retail

115,122


72,532


42,590


58.7

%


8.1%

Brand Portfolio

196,289



196,289


NM



NA

Other

65,087


70,099


(5,012)


(7.1)

%


2.5%

Total segment net sales

1,746,258


1,504,172


242,086


16.1

%


1.1%

Commission, franchise and other revenue

20,676


3,198


17,478


546.5

%




1,766,934


1,507,370


259,564


17.2

%



Elimination of intersegment revenue

(28,221)



(28,221)


NM




Consolidated total revenue

$

1,738,713


$

1,507,370


$

231,343


15.3

%




NM - Not meaningful

NA - Not applicable

 

Store Data


August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018

(square footage in thousands)

Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

518


10,543


517


10,560

Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse

112


611


113


624

Town Shoes



38


95

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

27


534


27


534


139


1,145


178


1,253

Total operating stores

657


11,688


695


11,813

ABG stores serviced

284




289



 

Gross Profit(1)


Three months ended




August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018


Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$

208,056


30.7

%


$

229,601


33.2

%


$

(21,545)


(9.4)

%


(250)

Canada Retail

21,939


34.7

%


18,218


25.1

%


$

3,721


20.4

%


960

Brand Portfolio

19,261


20.2

%



%


$

19,261


NM



NM

Other

6,041


20.5

%


6,676


22.7

%


$

(635)


(9.5)

%


(220)


255,297




254,495









Intercompany eliminations

(436)












Consolidated gross profit

$

254,861


30.0

%


$

254,495


32.1

%


$

366


0.1

%


(210)




Six months ended




August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018


Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$

417,947


30.5

%


$

427,945


31.4

%


$

(9,998)


(2.3)

%


(90)

Canada Retail

37,686


32.7

%


18,218


25.1

%


$

19,468


106.9

%


760

Brand Portfolio

41,255


21.0

%



%


$

41,255


NM



NM

Other

15,352


23.6

%


13,557


19.3

%


$

1,795


13.2

%


430


512,240




459,720









Intercompany eliminations

(1,343)












Consolidated gross profit

$

510,897


29.7

%


$

459,720


30.6

%


$

51,177


11.1

%


(90)


(1) Gross profit is defined as net sales, which excludes commission, franchise and other revenue, less cost of sales.

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



August 3, 2019


February 2, 2019


August 4, 2018

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,762


$

99,369


$

215,996

Investments

25,504


69,718


73,119

Accounts receivable, net

85,162


68,870


17,259

Inventories

706,168


645,317


596,956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,561


71,945


73,763

Total current assets

924,157


955,219


977,093

Property and equipment, net

402,779


409,576


387,621

Operating lease assets

975,963



Goodwill

116,280


89,513


25,899

Intangible assets

21,112


46,129


20,285

Deferred tax assets

29,515


30,283


14,235

Equity investment in ABG-Camuto

55,033


58,125


Other assets

32,407


31,739


19,883

Total assets

$

2,557,246


$

1,620,584


$

1,445,016

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Accounts payable

$

289,457


$

261,625


$

229,440

Accrued expenses

173,437


201,535


145,776

Current operating lease liabilities

185,969



Total current liabilities

648,863


463,160


375,216

Debt

235,000


160,000


Non-current operating lease liabilities

905,546



Other non-current liabilities

38,590


165,047


150,316

Total liabilities

1,827,999


788,207


525,532

Total shareholders' equity

729,247


832,377


919,484

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,557,246


$

1,620,584


$

1,445,016

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018


August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018

Revenue:








Net sales

$

849,640


$

793,735


$

1,719,632


$

1,504,172

Commission, franchise and other revenue

10,558


1,533


19,081


3,198

Total revenue

860,198


795,268


1,738,713


1,507,370

Cost of sales

(594,779)


(539,240)


(1,208,735)


(1,044,452)

Operating expenses

(226,616)


(195,319)


(449,422)


(363,739)

Income from equity investment in ABG-
Camuto

2,464



4,692


Impairment charges


(36,240)



(36,240)

Operating profit

41,267


24,469


85,248


62,939

Interest income (expense), net

(1,972)


805


(3,773)


1,469

Non-operating income (expenses), net

199


(47,349)


(143)


(49,486)

Income (loss) before income taxes and
loss from equity investment in TSL

39,494


(22,075)


81,332


14,922

Income tax provision

(12,087)


(16,281)


(22,731)


(27,671)

Loss from equity investment in TSL




(1,310)

Net income (loss)

$

27,407


$

(38,356)


$

58,601


$

(14,059)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.37


$

(0.48)


$

0.77


$

(0.18)

Weighted average diluted shares

74,316


80,265


76,281


80,187

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018


August 3, 2019


August 4, 2018

Reported net income (loss)

$

27,407


$

(38,356)


$

58,601


$

(14,059)

Pre-tax adjustments:








Included in operating expenses:








Lease exit and other termination costs


409



4,403

Acquisition-related costs and target
acquisition costs


5,104



5,612

Integration and restructuring expenses

9,621


2,708


12,109


2,708

Amortization of intangible assets

(271)


114


47


114

Impairment charges


36,240



36,240

Included in non-operating expenses, net:








Fair value adjustments of TSL's
previously held assets


33,988



33,988

Foreign currency transaction losses
(gains)

(223)


13,318


207


15,296

Total pre-tax adjustments

9,127


91,881


12,363


98,361

Tax effect of adjustments

(780)


(2,623)


(1,605)


(4,173)

Tax expense impact as a result of Ebuys
exit




2,265

Total adjustments, after tax

8,347


89,258


10,758


96,453

Adjusted net income

$

35,754


$

50,902


$

69,359


$

82,394

Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.37


$

(0.48)


$

0.77


$

(0.18)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.48


$

0.63


$

0.91


$

1.02

 

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to diluted earnings per share and net income determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted net income, which adjust for the effects of (i) lease exit and other termination costs; (ii) acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs; (iii) integration and restructuring expenses; (iv) amortization expense of intangible assets; (v) impairment charges; (vi) fair value adjustments of Town Shoes Limited's ("TSL") previously held assets; (vii) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); and (viii) the net tax expense impact of such items and the net tax expense impact as a result of the Ebuys exit. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to the prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-reports-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300908742.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

