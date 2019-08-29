Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Second quarter Reported EPS of $0.37 per diluted share, including net charges of $0.11 per diluted share from adjusted items.

- Second quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.48 per diluted share.

- Comparable sales decreased 0.6% with the acquired businesses performing above expectations and plans are on track to assume U.S. Retail segment private label sourcing.

- Repurchased 2.7 million shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 6.1 million shares year to date; returned $249.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the last 12 months.

- Board of Directors declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended August 3, 2019, compared to the three months ended August 4, 2018.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am proud of the work our teams have done, not only delivering a solid quarter, but also successfully integrating two significant acquisitions and leveraging the unique strength of each of our businesses to give Designer Brands greater control and flexibility in setting our own destiny in a world full of extraordinary external pressures. Each segment delivered what was needed this quarter, but our newest businesses really stood out, exceeding our expectations and moving us closer to the vision laid out at our Investor Day.

"In Canada, the transfer of successful practices at DSW in the U.S. to our Canadian banners fueled continued positive momentum in this business," Mr. Rawlins continued. "We were particularly pleased with the growth in Canada of both the loyalty programs and e-commerce sales. Similarly, Camuto Group is delivering exactly what we expected giving us differentiation and bringing added excitement to our retail segments. The Camuto Group team has unveiled the DSW Spring 2020 private label offering and based on the fashion, styles and quality shown, we believe we will be in a solid position to not only see the gross margin benefit as we convert the production of our DSW private label to Camuto Group next Spring, but also to increase brand loyalty and further drive sales within our warehouse footprint."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Total revenue increased by 8.2%, including $102.9 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $17.7 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.

in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation. Comparable sales decreased 0.6% for second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a 9.7% increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Reported gross profit, as a percent of sales, decreased by 210 bps primarily driven by a benefit recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of adjusting our loyalty programs deferred revenue due to the relaunch of the DSW VIP rewards program, the inclusion of Camuto Group which operates at a lower gross profit rate, and higher shipping costs in the current year associated with our continued success in engaging with customers across all mediums.

Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, increased by 180 bps, driven by the consolidation of the Brand Portfolio segment and integration and restructuring costs incurred during fiscal 2019.

Reported net income was $27.4 million , or $0.37 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $9.1 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, primarily from integration and restructuring expenses.

, or per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling , or per diluted share, primarily from integration and restructuring expenses. Adjusted net income was $35.8 million , or $0.48 per diluted share.

Six Months Operating Results

Total revenue increased by 15.3%, including $207.5 million in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes $28.2 million in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation.

in revenue from the Brand Portfolio segment, which includes in intersegment revenue that is eliminated in consolidation. Comparable sales increased 1.1% compared to last year's 5.8% increase.

Reported gross profit, as a percent of sales, decreased by 90 bps.

Reported operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, increased by 170 bps, driven by the consolidation of the acquired businesses.

Reported net income was $58.6 million , or $0.77 per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling $12.4 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, from integration and restructuring expenses.

, or per diluted share, including pre-tax charges totaling , or per diluted share, from integration and restructuring expenses. Adjusted net income was $69.4 million , or $0.91 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash and investments totaled $77.3 million compared to $289.1 million at the end of the second quarter last year, and debt totaled $235.0 million compared to no debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter last year, reflecting the funding of the two acquisitions in fiscal 2018 and share repurchase activity.

compared to at the end of the second quarter last year, and debt totaled compared to no debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter last year, reflecting the funding of the two acquisitions in fiscal 2018 and share repurchase activity. The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $706.2 million compared to $597.0 million last year. Excluding inventories from the acquisitions, inventories per square foot were flat to last year.

compared to last year. Excluding inventories from the acquisitions, inventories per square foot were flat to last year. During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 6.1 million shares for a total of $125.0 million with $351.6 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

Regular Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group ("ABG"). Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our success in growing our store base and digital demand; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired in fiscal 2018 or realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions after we complete our integration efforts; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; maintaining strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers and wholesale customers; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; risks related to the loss or disruption of our distribution and/or fulfillment operations; continuation of agreements with and our reliance on the financial condition of Stein Mart; our ability to execute our strategies; fluctuation of our comparable sales and quarterly financial performance; risks related to the loss or disruption of our information systems and data; our ability to prevent or mitigate breaches of our information security and the compromise of sensitive and confidential data; failure to retain our key executives or attract qualified new personnel; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales and customer loyalty; risks related to leases of our properties; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability and customer service; our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise and risks inherent to international trade; the imposition of new tariffs on our products; exposure to foreign tax contingencies; uncertainty related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation; uncertain general economic conditions; risks related to holdings of cash and investments and access to liquidity; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are described in the Company's latest annual or quarterly report, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Revenue

Three months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Amount

%

Comparable Sales % Segment net sales:

















U.S. Retail $ 677,920

$ 691,757

$ (13,837)

(2.0) %

(1.5)% Canada Retail 63,306

72,532

(9,226)

(12.7) %

8.1% Brand Portfolio 95,422

—

95,422

NM



NA Other 29,480

29,446

34

0.1 %

1.6% Total segment net sales 866,128

793,735

72,393

9.1 %

(0.6)% Commission, franchise and other revenue 11,771

1,533

10,238

667.8 %





877,899

795,268

82,631

10.4 %



Elimination of intersegment revenue (17,701)

—

(17,701)

NM





Consolidated total revenue $ 860,198

$ 795,268

$ 64,930

8.2 %









Six months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Amount

%

Comparable Sales % Segment net sales:

















U.S. Retail $ 1,369,760

$ 1,361,541

$ 8,219

0.6 %

0.7% Canada Retail 115,122

72,532

42,590

58.7 %

8.1% Brand Portfolio 196,289

—

196,289

NM



NA Other 65,087

70,099

(5,012)

(7.1) %

2.5% Total segment net sales 1,746,258

1,504,172

242,086

16.1 %

1.1% Commission, franchise and other revenue 20,676

3,198

17,478

546.5 %





1,766,934

1,507,370

259,564

17.2 %



Elimination of intersegment revenue (28,221)

—

(28,221)

NM





Consolidated total revenue $ 1,738,713

$ 1,507,370

$ 231,343

15.3 %





NM - Not meaningful NA - Not applicable

Store Data

August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018 (square footage in thousands) Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse 518

10,543

517

10,560 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse 112

611

113

624 Town Shoes —

—

38

95 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse 27

534

27

534

139

1,145

178

1,253 Total operating stores 657

11,688

695

11,813 ABG stores serviced 284





289





Gross Profit(1)

Three months ended





August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 208,056

30.7 %

$ 229,601

33.2 %

$ (21,545)

(9.4) %

(250) Canada Retail 21,939

34.7 %

18,218

25.1 %

$ 3,721

20.4 %

960 Brand Portfolio 19,261

20.2 %

—

— %

$ 19,261

NM



NM Other 6,041

20.5 %

6,676

22.7 %

$ (635)

(9.5) %

(220)

255,297





254,495















Intercompany eliminations (436)





—















Consolidated gross profit $ 254,861

30.0 %

$ 254,495

32.1 %

$ 366

0.1 %

(210)





Six months ended





August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 417,947

30.5 %

$ 427,945

31.4 %

$ (9,998)

(2.3) %

(90) Canada Retail 37,686

32.7 %

18,218

25.1 %

$ 19,468

106.9 %

760 Brand Portfolio 41,255

21.0 %

—

— %

$ 41,255

NM



NM Other 15,352

23.6 %

13,557

19.3 %

$ 1,795

13.2 %

430

512,240





459,720















Intercompany eliminations (1,343)





—















Consolidated gross profit $ 510,897

29.7 %

$ 459,720

30.6 %

$ 51,177

11.1 %

(90)

(1) Gross profit is defined as net sales, which excludes commission, franchise and other revenue, less cost of sales.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



August 3, 2019

February 2, 2019

August 4, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,762

$ 99,369

$ 215,996 Investments 25,504

69,718

73,119 Accounts receivable, net 85,162

68,870

17,259 Inventories 706,168

645,317

596,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,561

71,945

73,763 Total current assets 924,157

955,219

977,093 Property and equipment, net 402,779

409,576

387,621 Operating lease assets 975,963

—

— Goodwill 116,280

89,513

25,899 Intangible assets 21,112

46,129

20,285 Deferred tax assets 29,515

30,283

14,235 Equity investment in ABG-Camuto 55,033

58,125

— Other assets 32,407

31,739

19,883 Total assets $ 2,557,246

$ 1,620,584

$ 1,445,016 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Accounts payable $ 289,457

$ 261,625

$ 229,440 Accrued expenses 173,437

201,535

145,776 Current operating lease liabilities 185,969

—

— Total current liabilities 648,863

463,160

375,216 Debt 235,000

160,000

— Non-current operating lease liabilities 905,546

—

— Other non-current liabilities 38,590

165,047

150,316 Total liabilities 1,827,999

788,207

525,532 Total shareholders' equity 729,247

832,377

919,484 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,557,246

$ 1,620,584

$ 1,445,016

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018

August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018 Revenue:













Net sales $ 849,640

$ 793,735

$ 1,719,632

$ 1,504,172 Commission, franchise and other revenue 10,558

1,533

19,081

3,198 Total revenue 860,198

795,268

1,738,713

1,507,370 Cost of sales (594,779)

(539,240)

(1,208,735)

(1,044,452) Operating expenses (226,616)

(195,319)

(449,422)

(363,739) Income from equity investment in ABG-

Camuto 2,464

—

4,692

— Impairment charges —

(36,240)

—

(36,240) Operating profit 41,267

24,469

85,248

62,939 Interest income (expense), net (1,972)

805

(3,773)

1,469 Non-operating income (expenses), net 199

(47,349)

(143)

(49,486) Income (loss) before income taxes and

loss from equity investment in TSL 39,494

(22,075)

81,332

14,922 Income tax provision (12,087)

(16,281)

(22,731)

(27,671) Loss from equity investment in TSL —

—

—

(1,310) Net income (loss) $ 27,407

$ (38,356)

$ 58,601

$ (14,059) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37

$ (0.48)

$ 0.77

$ (0.18) Weighted average diluted shares 74,316

80,265

76,281

80,187

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018

August 3, 2019

August 4, 2018 Reported net income (loss) $ 27,407

$ (38,356)

$ 58,601

$ (14,059) Pre-tax adjustments:













Included in operating expenses:













Lease exit and other termination costs —

409

—

4,403 Acquisition-related costs and target

acquisition costs —

5,104

—

5,612 Integration and restructuring expenses 9,621

2,708

12,109

2,708 Amortization of intangible assets (271)

114

47

114 Impairment charges —

36,240

—

36,240 Included in non-operating expenses, net:













Fair value adjustments of TSL's

previously held assets —

33,988

—

33,988 Foreign currency transaction losses

(gains) (223)

13,318

207

15,296 Total pre-tax adjustments 9,127

91,881

12,363

98,361 Tax effect of adjustments (780)

(2,623)

(1,605)

(4,173) Tax expense impact as a result of Ebuys

exit —

—

—

2,265 Total adjustments, after tax 8,347

89,258

10,758

96,453 Adjusted net income $ 35,754

$ 50,902

$ 69,359

$ 82,394 Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37

$ (0.48)

$ 0.77

$ (0.18) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.48

$ 0.63

$ 0.91

$ 1.02

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to diluted earnings per share and net income determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted net income, which adjust for the effects of (i) lease exit and other termination costs; (ii) acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs; (iii) integration and restructuring expenses; (iv) amortization expense of intangible assets; (v) impairment charges; (vi) fair value adjustments of Town Shoes Limited's ("TSL") previously held assets; (vii) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); and (viii) the net tax expense impact of such items and the net tax expense impact as a result of the Ebuys exit. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to the prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

