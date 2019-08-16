Design to Launch-Ready Experiences: Quest AI for Adobe XD is Now Available

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quest AI, a cutting edge designer focused software, announces that a plugin for Adobe XD will now be available for its users. With the plugin, users can export their designs to Quest AI and instantly convert them into pixel-perfect, launch-ready experiences.

The plugin utilizes the new Plugins Panel, which seamlessly integrates into XD and provides an in-context extensibility layer to designers. "As an early Plugins Panel developer, we are excited to see this come to fruition," said Nagesh Pobbathi, Co-founder & CEO at Quest AI.

Over the last year, Quest AI has had content created on their platform consumed by over 25 million people from 123 different countries, and audiences spent 300K hours engaged. They work with the most innovative companies, such as Amazon, Marvel Studios, Disney, Snapchat, LVMH, and many more.

Using Quest AI's no-code editor, users can add timeline-based actions, videos, music, and animations to build rich and interactive experiences without writing any code. Designers can create and launch fast without being constrained by engineering availability.

"Our goal for the Adobe XD platform is to enable third parties to extend the capabilities of XD so designers can create great experiences more efficiently. Quest AI truly embodies that by converting XD designs into live experiences in a few clicks," said Vijay Vachani, Director of Partner Ecosystem at Adobe.

With Quest AI, users can build any interactive web content easily - landing pages, playable modules, and microsites, and tell their brand story or use it in user acquisition marketing.

Check out this Quest AI for Adobe XD tutorial https://www.quest.ai/tutorials/xd, and sign-up for free at https://quest.ai/xd

About Quest AI

Quest AI converts original designs into live experiences automatically. Their algorithms take away the tedious and time-consuming tasks of building pixel-perfect experiences across devices, setting up interactions, animations, & timelines. So designers can innovate faster by launching 10X faster, with 50% fewer engineering resources. Quest AI is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

