Design Outdoor Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Design Outdoor, Inc. has joined SiteOne. Design Outdoor serves the greater Reno/Lake Tahoe market with a single location focused on the distribution of hardscapes products to landscape professionals.

"Design Outdoor is a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our geographic presence into a new market. This addition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"Design Outdoor has an outstanding culture built around customer service. They have a talented team that shares SiteOne’s passion for providing quality products, exceptional service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. "This is our eighth acquisition in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

