Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona Drives Community Connection and Impact Statewide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona caravan completed its tour around the state by making 25 stops in five days from March 22-26. A bus, wrapped in signature colors, journeyed through the Phoenix Metro, Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson and was met with excitement at each stop, with a few surprises in tow.

Taking the spirit of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade, Kindness Arizona brought community impact and connection in a safe environment. Throughout the tour, volunteers delivered funds, equipment, supplies and cheer directly to communities. A full recap of the weeklong tour can be found at FiestaBowl.org/KindnessArizona.

"What started as a concept to spread kindness resulted in an impactful series of meaningful giving to people across the state. We also know that this will continue to provide benefits for years to come," said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy. "Desert Financial's commitment to community was instrumental in Kindness Arizona's overall success in what we believe will become an annual event."

With five stops per day for each of the five days, Kindness Arizona included financial donations to nonprofits to support needed programming such as Random Acts of Kindness that included extra tips for restaurant servers, paying for customers' gasoline at the pump, donations of hygiene kits, a gift to St. Vincent de Paul in Prescott to help the unsheltered, new sneakers for youth at Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, clothing for foster children, massage chair gifts to schools, cookies distribution to Phoenix Police and Fire Departments and renovations of teachers lounges, the Salvation Army of Tucson and Homeward Bound.

"Together with our trusted partners at the Fiesta Bowl organization, we were thrilled that Kindness Arizona made a profound impact across the state," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO at Desert Financial. "The smiles, cheers and tears of joy from educators, front-line workers and nonprofit leaders were inspiring. While we look forward to the return of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade, we know that in this one-of-a-kind-year, the spirit of Kindness Arizona will live on."

Part of the overall campaign was a social media initiative, inviting the community to post their own acts of kindness using #KindnessArizona. Given the volume of posts promoting #KindnessArizona, a donation in the amount of $5,000 was given to The Be Kind People Project to close out Kindness Arizona.

"Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona is another example of how we are More Than Just a Game® and look for unique ways to serve our community," said Fiesta Bowl Board Chair Patrick Barkley. "We can always use a little more kindness in our world. It was so much fun to see firsthand the joy on the volunteers' and the recipients' faces; kindness enriches the soul."

Quick facts about Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona:

Nearly $50,000 in monetary donations

in monetary donations 2,200 cookies distributed

534 clothing totes for foster youth (clothes, shoes, hygiene kits)

400 classroom kits for teachers

250 books donated to Read on Tucson

243 teachers/staff impacted by teachers' lounge renovations

130 breakfast sandwiches to COVID-19 vaccine POD volunteers

125 cuddle bags for foster youth

125 graduation kits for teens

80 pairs of shoes for children

5 facility renovations

ABOUT THE FIESTA BOWL ORGANIZATION

Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education. Learn more at www.FiestaBowl.org and @Fiesta_Bowl on Twitter.

ABOUT DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $7 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2020, members received $12 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team. Learn more about the credit union difference at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

