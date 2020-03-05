Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth $35.3 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 35.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. The product demand is expected to increase owing to rise in skin conditions and growing influence of social media.

Key suggestions from the report:

Treatment devices dominated the market in 2019 owing to the rise in awareness regarding various aesthetic procedures and products, which, in turn, leads to a rise in adoption of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures

Laser devices accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to its wide application in a variety of disease and cosmetic treatments

Skin cancer diagnosis held a substantial market share in 2019 owing to the high prevalence of this disease condition, particularly melanoma

Skin rejuvenation is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of this treatment procedure

Hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to the rise in adoption of advanced infrastructure and enhanced services in these settings

North America dominated the global dermatology devices market in 2019 due to increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures and rising beauty consciousness among the population

Key market players include Alma Lasers GmbH; Cynosure, Inc.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Canfield Scientific, Inc.; 3Gen; Aesthetic Group; Ambicare Health; and Image Derm, Inc.

Read 129 page research report with ToC on "Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Application (Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dermatology-devices-market/

Increasing incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions across the globe is attributed to irregular lifestyle and food habits. Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer which arises due to overexposure to the sun. Dermatology diagnostic equipment help in the early diagnosis of melanoma. High prevalence of this skin condition is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in 2019, nearly 7,800 Canadians were estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma and nearly 1,300 Canadians were estimated to die due to melanoma.

Moreover, obesity has rapidly become a major health concern. Hence, fat removal procedures are increasingly being adopted. Liposuction is considered as an effective treatment for obesity, which, in turn, drives the product demand. Rising disposable income and increasing financial independence among women are also driving market growth. In addition, technological advancements in laser treatments increases its application scope, subsequently driving the product demand over the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest market globally through the forecast period. This is attributed to growing incidences of conditions such as eczema, which can be treated dermatologically. Growing popularity of cosmetic procedures such as cellulite and fat removal and scar removal is also projected to drive the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as high medical tourism and increasing R&D activities are driving the Asia Pacific market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostic Devices



Dermatoscopes





Microscopes





Other Imaging Devices





Biopsy Devices



Treatment Devices



Light Therapy





Lasers





Electrosurgical Equipment





Liposuction





Microdermabrasion





Cryotherapy

Dermatology Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostic Devices



Skin Cancer Diagnosis





Others



Treatment Devices



Hair Removal





Skin Rejuvenation





Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal





Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing





Body Contouring and Fat Removal





Cellulite Reduction





Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal





Others

Dermatology Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Singapore





Malaysia





Australia





Philippines



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Turkey

