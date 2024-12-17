Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BES a Aktie
17.12.2024 04:30:01

Deputy Minister of Communications Visits BEST Inc Malaysia U10 KULHUB and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse

BES a
2.62 USD -1.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 17/12/2024 / 04:30 CET/CEST

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2024 - YB Teo Nie Ching, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications, recently visited BEST Inc Malaysia's U10 Distribution Center and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse. The visit aimed to explore the latest logistics and supply chain developments and examine how innovative technologies support e-commerce, digital economy growth, and SME development.

579987-DSC05902-JPG-550x.jpeg
Deputy Minister of Communications, YB Teo Nie Ching signs in during her visit to BEST Inc's U10 KULHub.

During the tour, YB Teo Nie Ching, accompanied by BEST Inc Malaysia's CEO, Mr. Gavin Lu, observed the application of the DWS (Dynamic Weighing and Scanning) system. This technology integrates weighing, barcode scanning, and volumetric measurement to collect accurate data and upload it in real-time, greatly enhancing operational efficiency.

The team demonstrated how the system handles high volumes of parcels during peak periods and uses big data analytics to streamline processes.

Supporting E-commerce Growth

The Deputy Minister also toured the Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse, where she observed the implementation of advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and smart devices. These technologies enable efficient inventory control, sorting, and order fulfilment, offering clients tailored end-to-end solutions.

The team highlighted how these integrated services empower SMEs to quickly respond to market demands while optimizing costs.

Mr. Gavin Lu expressed gratitude for the Deputy Minister's visit, stating, "we are inspired by the recognition of our efforts. BEST Inc Malaysia remains committed to innovation in digital and green logistics to support SMEs and drive Malaysia's economic transformation."

The visit underscored the importance of collaboration between government and industry. Moving forward, BEST Inc Malaysia will continue advancing digitalization, smart logistics, and sustainability, contributing to Malaysia's growth in the global economy.

Hashtag: #BESTInc #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment #百世集团 #百世马来西亚 #百世快递

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEST Inc

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.

Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.

225647
News Source: BEST Inc Malaysia

17/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052371&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten