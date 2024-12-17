|
17.12.2024 04:30:01
Deputy Minister of Communications Visits BEST Inc Malaysia U10 KULHUB and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse
|
SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2024 - YB Teo Nie Ching, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications, recently visited BEST Inc Malaysia's U10 Distribution Center and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse. The visit aimed to explore the latest logistics and supply chain developments and examine how innovative technologies support e-commerce, digital economy growth, and SME development.
During the tour, YB Teo Nie Ching, accompanied by BEST Inc Malaysia's CEO, Mr. Gavin Lu, observed the application of the DWS (Dynamic Weighing and Scanning) system. This technology integrates weighing, barcode scanning, and volumetric measurement to collect accurate data and upload it in real-time, greatly enhancing operational efficiency.
The team demonstrated how the system handles high volumes of parcels during peak periods and uses big data analytics to streamline processes.
Supporting E-commerce Growth
The Deputy Minister also toured the Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse, where she observed the implementation of advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and smart devices. These technologies enable efficient inventory control, sorting, and order fulfilment, offering clients tailored end-to-end solutions.
The team highlighted how these integrated services empower SMEs to quickly respond to market demands while optimizing costs.
Mr. Gavin Lu expressed gratitude for the Deputy Minister's visit, stating, "we are inspired by the recognition of our efforts. BEST Inc Malaysia remains committed to innovation in digital and green logistics to support SMEs and drive Malaysia's economic transformation."
The visit underscored the importance of collaboration between government and industry. Moving forward, BEST Inc Malaysia will continue advancing digitalization, smart logistics, and sustainability, contributing to Malaysia's growth in the global economy.
Hashtag: #BESTInc #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment #百世集团 #百世马来西亚 #百世快递
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BEST Inc
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.
News Source: BEST Inc Malaysia
17/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu BEST Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu BEST Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!
Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel marginal höher -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart volatil, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Verlusten präsentierte. Die US-Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Montag tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}