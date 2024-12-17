Deputy Minister of Communications Visits BEST Inc Malaysia U10 KULHUB and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse



SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2024 - YB Teo Nie Ching, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications, recently visited BEST Inc Malaysia's U10 Distribution Center and Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse. The visit aimed to explore the latest logistics and supply chain developments and examine how innovative technologies support e-commerce, digital economy growth, and SME development.



Deputy Minister of Communications, YB Teo Nie Ching signs in during her visit to BEST Inc's U10 KULHub.

During the tour, YB Teo Nie Ching, accompanied by BEST Inc Malaysia's CEO, Mr. Gavin Lu, observed the application of the DWS (Dynamic Weighing and Scanning) system. This technology integrates weighing, barcode scanning, and volumetric measurement to collect accurate data and upload it in real-time, greatly enhancing operational efficiency.



The team demonstrated how the system handles high volumes of parcels during peak periods and uses big data analytics to streamline processes.



Supporting E-commerce Growth



The Deputy Minister also toured the Shah Alam Supply Chain Warehouse, where she observed the implementation of advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and smart devices. These technologies enable efficient inventory control, sorting, and order fulfilment, offering clients tailored end-to-end solutions.



The team highlighted how these integrated services empower SMEs to quickly respond to market demands while optimizing costs.



Mr. Gavin Lu expressed gratitude for the Deputy Minister's visit, stating, "we are inspired by the recognition of our efforts. BEST Inc Malaysia remains committed to innovation in digital and green logistics to support SMEs and drive Malaysia's economic transformation."



The visit underscored the importance of collaboration between government and industry. Moving forward, BEST Inc Malaysia will continue advancing digitalization, smart logistics, and sustainability, contributing to Malaysia's growth in the global economy.



BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.



Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.

