Deputy Locks-in GTM Leadership Team, Appoints Eventbrite, ServiceTitan and Sitetracker Alums

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deputy, the scheduling software company helping over 260,000 businesses worldwide manage their workforce, announces the addition of three new senior leadership hires. Nicole Brambila, Vach Hovsepyan and Brett Chester will help spearhead the company's aggressive global expansion efforts to empower small and middle-market business owners to master the art of employee scheduling. The company has introduced safer scheduling solutions for today's modern workforce in the last year, partnering with customers like Ace Hardware, Dutch Bros and Peloton to usher in efficiency and facilitate a healthier work environment.

"The pandemic has reminded us that agility is key. We've taken this lesson to our growing community and helped them transition and scale in this new era of working," said Dave Zinman, Global President of Deputy. "In the last year, we've released product features focused on safety and communication in the workplace, expanded our services to medical clinics, and provided resources for businesses navigating uncertainty. Our momentum in the workforce management and scheduling space makes it the perfect time to bring on our new leaders Nicole, Vach, and Brett. Their experience navigating rapid growth in sales, marketing and customer success is crucial to achieving our mission to simplify shift work. I'm thrilled to have them on board."

Since the start of 2021, Deputy has added 69 additional new employees to support and scale the company's mission to simplify shift work. To learn more about the new senior leadership team, see below:

Nicole Brambila was appointed Deputy's SVP of Global Sales in January 2021 . With over 10 years of experience at Eventbrite, serving most recently as GM of North America , Nicole grew the sales team from 15 representatives to over 100 and helped to grow Eventbrite's revenue to over $230M , resulting in a successful IPO. Nicole's expertise in leading and scaling global sales and deep knowledge of marketing will play a critical role in her new position at Deputy.

Joining as Deputy's SVP of Global Customer Success is Vach Hovsepyan . Vach's primary responsibility will be to develop deeper relationships with Deputy's global customer base of 260,000 workplaces - a challenge he's undertaken before in his roles as Head of International Strategy and Operations and VP of Customer Success for ServiceTitan. Vach's accomplishments include building out ServiceTitan's customer success function from inception to full maturity, which supported the hyper-growth of the company and expanded the customer base.

Deputy also welcomes Brett Chester to the team as the company's new SVP of Global Marketing. Brett, an Australian ex-pat living in the U.S., has a rich history in building fit-for-purpose marketing teams for high-growth startups. Prior to joining Deputy, Brett was the VP of Marketing at Sitetracker, an enterprise project and work management platform. Brett brings global experience, an ROI-focused approach and a pedigree of success to lead the global marketing team to his new role as SVP of Global Marketing for Deputy.

All three leaders are joining at a pivotal growth point for Deputy and are already playing an integral role in the company's expansion into the U.S. market. In the last year, Deputy has released a series of product features and updates to help customers remain compliant, improve workers' health and safety environments and increase communications across teams. The company recently announced the addition of Rajini Carpenter as VP of Engineering and Frank Chila as VP of Legal. Both are based in Sydney, AU - Deputy's corporate headquarters.

