26.10.2019 01:17:00

Depth Public Relations Names Lindsey Neal Vice President for Client Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depth Public Relations, LLC (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industry, today announced its promotion of Lindsey Neal to vice president of client services.

Neal, an advisor to mortgage lenders and businesses that provide services and technology solutions to mortgage lenders since 2006, has served DepthPR clients since 2009, first as a contractor before becoming a full-time employee in 2015. Over the last decade, she has been responsible for developing full-service marketing and PR strategies, ensuring their effective execution, and cultivating productive relationships for DepthPR clients.

"Lindsey has been an invaluable member of the DepthPR team for a decade, proving herself an astute counselor and a gifted practitioner at every turn," said DepthPR founder and president, Kerri S. Milam. "As impressed as I have been by Lindsey's business acumen and job performance, I have come to place the highest value on her integrity, her emotional intelligence, her instincts and her trustworthiness – qualities that can't be taught.

"Anyone who has launched a consultative services business knows that in the early days everyone is a utility player and the willingness to wear many hats makes or breaks the enterprise. Lindsey has been indispensable in growing our firm. I have tremendous respect for her and rely on her judgement daily," Milam added.

Neal, a 2006 graduate of Berry College in Rome, Georgia, in 2011 earned her M.B.A. from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

About DepthPR:

Depth Public Relations, LLC, (DepthPR) is a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industry. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and appraisers. DepthPR is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. DepthPR is a member of and supports the Mortgage Bankers Association mission, an active participant in The Mortgage Collaborative, and a proud annual sponsor of the Source Media Digital Mortgage Conference.

For more information, visit https://www.DepthPR.com/.

