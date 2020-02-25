Denver Realty Group Acquires One-of-a-Kind Colorado Springs Real Estate Portfolio

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 20th, Denver Realty Group, LLC ("DRG") through its DRGinvest platform acquired a one-of-a-kind Colorado Springs real estate portfolio for approximately $22,000,000. The portfolio consists of twenty five (25) properties, totaling one hundred eighty-six (186) units and includes multifamily buildings, single family homes and a storage facility. Through its existing Colorado Springs operation, DRG was uniquely positioned as one of the few buyers capable of acquiring this diversified portfolio from the estate of the former owner.

Most of the properties are identified as trophy assets due to the attractive location in the desirable North End District, also known as the Millionaires Row. Driving through the neighborhood, you see historic Victorian and Mansion style homes, mature trees, and landscape that illustrates a prestigious history and charm. With the neighborhood's proximity to fast-growing downtown Colorado Springs, these assets are typically valued at premium prices and are rarely traded. DRG plans to cosmetically upgrade the properties, maximize rental performance, and sell each asset individually over the next 12-18 months.

This off-market acquisition was acquired using a unique, deal-specific loan arranged by NorthMarq's Denver office, and placed with ArrowMark Commercial Real Estate Partners LLC and Arbor Realty SR Inc. as lenders. DRG was represented by Zach Hansen with Denver Realty Group and Stuart Sloat with Olive Real Estate Group as transaction brokers.

DRG has been active in the Colorado Springs real estate market since 2015, and now owns or manages over 550 units in the market. DRG manages a total portfolio of over 2,100 units in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Oklahoma City. Alongside DRG's recent expansion into markets outside of Colorado, DRG remains focused on Colorado Springs and continues to evaluate unique investment opportunities such as this.

SOURCE Denver Realty Group