28.08.2019 16:58:00

Denver Metro Executives Are Publicly Recognizing the Vital Contributions of Their Administrative Support Staff, Thanks to the 'Academy Awards for Admins'

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee recognition and retention are more than buzzwords for thousands of companies nationwide thanks to the Admin Awards®.

Founded in 2012, by Sunny Nunan, the daughter of an Executive Secretary, the Admin Awards is the first and only program in the nation that publicly celebrates the invaluable contributions of Administrative Professionals (from Receptionists and Office Managers to Legal Secretaries and Executive Admins).

"We've been thrilled with the response we've gotten from companies throughout the country," says CEO and Founder, Sunny Nunan. "Many of the executives we talk to are grateful to have a fun and inspirational venue to publicly recognize the contributions of their support teams; and I enjoy seeing the company executives and managers get just as excited as their admins when they become a nominee, finalist, and/or win one of our nine awards at the Awards Gala."

Among the award categories is the program's most prestigious honor: The Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence.

The Award celebrates high-performing Administrative Professionals with the same spirit and proficiency of Colleen Barrett, Secretary to Southwest Airline's legendary Founder, Herb Kelleher, who over the course of her five-decade career at Southwest, rose to President of the award-winning airline, bringing the organization to extraordinary new heights.

Strong candidates should demonstrate these qualities:

  • High proficiency
  • Core values that reflect those of their organization
  • Commitment to their organization's cause or purpose
  • Dedication to legendary customer service, both internally and externally
  • The heart of employee advocacy

The program is entering its third year in the Denver Metro and organizations interested in nominating their top administrative support professionals, should submit their entries before the nomination deadline, Friday, August 30th

Winners will be announced at the Admin Awards Gala on October 30th at the Westin Downtown Denver.  

To nominate or learn more about the program visit the Admin Awards website at  www.adminawards.com 

About the Admin Awards

The Admin Awards® is the first and only public recognition program of its kind in the nation that focuses specifically on recognizing and rewarding the achievements, dedication and importance of Administrative Professionals. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, their awards programs are currently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Boston, Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago.

Media contact:
Suzi Worley
220719@email4pr.com 
927-498-1755

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-metro-executives-are-publicly-recognizing-the-vital-contributions-of-their-administrative-support-staff-thanks-to-the-academy-awards-for-admins-300908545.html

SOURCE The Admin Awards

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:24
Silber glänzt mehr als Gold
15:19
Vontobel: Tracker-Zertifikate auf den Alternative Proteins Basket - nur noch bis morgen in Zeichnung!
10:25
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
09:08
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
06:43
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr / LafargeHolcim – Es wird zunehmend brenzliger
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:59
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Analysten rechnen damit, dass die US-Notenbank fünf weitere Zinssenkungen vornimmt
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Santhera-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Positive Resultate mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Philip Morris-Aktie knickt ein, Altria-Aktie schiesst hoch: Fusionsverhandlungen bewegen Papiere
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schwächer -- DAX rutscht ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schwächer -- DAX rutscht ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf rot. Anleger in den USA agieren unentschlossen. In Fernost fanden die Indizes keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB