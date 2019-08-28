Denver Metro Executives Are Publicly Recognizing the Vital Contributions of Their Administrative Support Staff, Thanks to the 'Academy Awards for Admins'

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee recognition and retention are more than buzzwords for thousands of companies nationwide thanks to the Admin Awards®.

Founded in 2012, by Sunny Nunan, the daughter of an Executive Secretary, the Admin Awards is the first and only program in the nation that publicly celebrates the invaluable contributions of Administrative Professionals (from Receptionists and Office Managers to Legal Secretaries and Executive Admins).

"We've been thrilled with the response we've gotten from companies throughout the country," says CEO and Founder, Sunny Nunan. "Many of the executives we talk to are grateful to have a fun and inspirational venue to publicly recognize the contributions of their support teams; and I enjoy seeing the company executives and managers get just as excited as their admins when they become a nominee, finalist, and/or win one of our nine awards at the Awards Gala."

Among the award categories is the program's most prestigious honor: The Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence.

The Award celebrates high-performing Administrative Professionals with the same spirit and proficiency of Colleen Barrett, Secretary to Southwest Airline's legendary Founder, Herb Kelleher, who over the course of her five-decade career at Southwest, rose to President of the award-winning airline, bringing the organization to extraordinary new heights.

Strong candidates should demonstrate these qualities:

High proficiency

Core values that reflect those of their organization

Commitment to their organization's cause or purpose

Dedication to legendary customer service, both internally and externally

The heart of employee advocacy

The program is entering its third year in the Denver Metro and organizations interested in nominating their top administrative support professionals, should submit their entries before the nomination deadline, Friday, August 30th.

Winners will be announced at the Admin Awards Gala on October 30th at the Westin Downtown Denver.

To nominate or learn more about the program visit the Admin Awards website at www.adminawards.com

About the Admin Awards

The Admin Awards® is the first and only public recognition program of its kind in the nation that focuses specifically on recognizing and rewarding the achievements, dedication and importance of Administrative Professionals. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, their awards programs are currently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Boston, Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago.



Media contact:

Suzi Worley

220719@email4pr.com

927-498-1755

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-metro-executives-are-publicly-recognizing-the-vital-contributions-of-their-administrative-support-staff-thanks-to-the-academy-awards-for-admins-300908545.html

SOURCE The Admin Awards