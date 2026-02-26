Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9134 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’184 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’169 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7742 0.2%  Öl 70.8 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
C3.ai-Aktie tiefrot: Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich unter den Schätzungen
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie 31773200 / US24906P1093

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.02.2026 22:51:31

Dentsply Sirona Q4 Loss Narrows

DENTSPLY SIRONA
9.89 CHF 0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $146 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $430 million or $2.16 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.27, compared to $0.26 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $961 million, compared to $905 million last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.50.

Nachrichten zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten