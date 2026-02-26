DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie 31773200 / US24906P1093
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
26.02.2026 22:51:31
Dentsply Sirona Q4 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $146 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $430 million or $2.16 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.27, compared to $0.26 per share last year.
Sales for the quarter were $961 million, compared to $905 million last year.
For the full year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.50.