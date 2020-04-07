07.04.2020 14:15:00

Dentist Helps Ocala, FL Patients Receive the Emergency Dentistry They Need During COVID-19 Pandemic

OCALA, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Nickelice Brand and his team at Dental Implants of Ocala welcome patients to receive emergency dentistry services at their Ocala, FL practice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Brand is offering in-person, over-the-phone, as well as virtual consultations to ensure patients receive the care they need. Already following guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) before the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Brand and his team are now taking additional precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Searching for an emergency dentist can be hard, especially now. Dr. Brand wants patients to know that they are welcome at Dental Implants of Ocala for several emergency dental services including treatment for:

  • Severe toothaches
  • Dental implant pain
  • Cracked or broken teeth
  • Broken or chipped restorations
  • Knocked-out permanent tooth
  • Swollen, red, or painful gums

If left untreated, Dr. Brand understands that these conditions can result in additional infection, pain, and a weakened immune system. In order to maintain patients' oral health as well as their overall health, he encourages all those with dental emergencies to receive treatment as soon as possible. Those with dental anxiety will receive a welcoming atmosphere as soon as they enter this office. Dr. Brand also offers custom sedation dentistry to put them at ease.

To determine if an in-person visit is necessary, Dr. Brand encourages patients to call his office for a phone or virtual consultation first. If an in-office visit is advised, he assures all patients that he, and his practice, are taking all possible precautions to ensure their safety. Beyond seriously following OSHA protocols as they do normally, this dental team also now disinfects each room with EPA-approved chemicals that kill bacteria and viruses like coronavirus. They are also limiting staff exposure and removing non-necessary materials in the waiting room.

Dr. Brand and his team have been offering compassionate, comprehensive, and trusted dental care for over 25 years. Tony, a patient of Dr. Brand's says, "This is a place where anybody who comes in here is going to be grateful that they did."

Those with a dental emergency including dental implant pain or a painful toothache are invited to speak with or see Dr. Brand and receive the treatment they need. To learn more about Dr. Brand, his emergency dentistry services, or their phone and virtual consultations, call 352-653-2500.

About the Dentist

Dental Implants of Ocala offers all-inclusive dental implant treatment to patients of Marion County, including Ocala, FL and beyond. Dr. Nickelice Brand, the practice's leading implant dentist, has over 25 years of experience and focuses solely on providing innovative implant solutions for his patients. Placing over 1000 dental implants a year, Dr. Brand has retained a 98 percent implant success rate and an even higher level of patient satisfaction. The team at Dental Implants of Ocala remains up to date on implant dentistry's most innovative and unique technologies, including bone morphogenetic protein and CeraRoot ceramic dental implants, to ensure the highest standard of care and most predictable treatment outcomes. To learn more about Dental Implants of Ocala and their innovative implant care, visit http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or call 352-653-2500.

 

SOURCE Dental Implants of Ocala

