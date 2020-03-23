Dentist, Dr. Jacqueline Subka, Raises Awareness of Gum Disease's Effect on the Immune System in Calabasas, CA

CALABASAS, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Gum Disease Awareness Month, dentist Dr. Jacqueline Subka spreads awareness of gum disease in Calabasas, CA.Gum disease is a common oral condition that affects over half the population to some degree, targeting the gum tissues and bone. Dr. Subka offers effective and timely treatment for gum disease with minimally invasive laser dentistry and scaling and root planing.

"Patients who have gum disease not only have loss of gums, or gum recession, but they also have loss of the supporting bone structure of teeth," says Dr. Subka. "If we don't treat that, eventually you'll lose your teeth. They will fall out. When someone has periodontal problems, we treat it with the laser to minimize pockets and help patients maintain their oral health and teeth for the rest of their lives."

Gum disease is a progressive condition that affects the hard and soft tissues of the mouth, namely the gums, teeth and jawbone. When left untreated, it can cause gum recession, loose teeth, tooth loss and even a spreading of the disease to other parts of the body. The first stage of gum disease, gingivitis, can be treated by a dentist if caught early. However, if left untreated, gum disease will advance to periodontitis and advanced periodontitis, which cannot be cured, only maintained with routine periodontal maintenance visits. Common symptoms of gum disease include:



Bleeding gums

Tooth sensitivity

Bad breath

Loose teeth

Gum recession

Patients who are experiencing any of the above symptoms can receive effective treatment for gum disease from Dr. Subka. Utilizing advanced technology, Dr. Subka can eradicate bacteria from the gum tissue and surrounding teeth to create a healthy environment again. With minimally invasive laser dentistry, gum disease and bacteria can be removed without harming healthy tissue. Laser dentistry is also beneficial because patients find it to be virtually painless and it causes minimal bleeding during treatment. Laser gum disease treatment is quick too, allowing multiple areas of the mouth to be treated in just one appointment.

After gum disease is cleansed from the mouth, many patients will require routine periodontal maintenance visits to ensure it does not return. These appointments involve scaling and root planing of the teeth to remove bacteria, plaque and tartar build up before it develops into gum disease again. Without routine visits every three months, patients run the risk of developing gum disease again.

