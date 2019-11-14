Dental Tech Company Dandy Launches in Philadelphia to Provide Patients Better Smiles

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandy, the dental platform delivering straighter, healthier and more confident smiles through a combination of in-person treatment and advanced virtual care, launched today in Philadelphia. The new service directly addresses the lack of medical supervision provided by existing DTC companies in the clear aligner market. Philadelphians can now visit MeetDandy.com to book a Snapshot appointment with a local dentist, where they will get a 3D scan, X-rays, a full dental check-up, and then receive their custom aligners at their door within days.

Dandy has partnered with dentists in Philadelphia to elevate the sometimes stress-inducing oral care experience. These specialists will address any underlying issues that may mitigate the success of a straightening treatment. Most patients will see their Dandy dentist two to three times during the process to modify their aligners with attachments or to undergo in-person procedures that are often necessary to deliver optimal patient outcomes. Users easily stay on track with their treatment by periodically sharing their progress directly from the Dandy app.

"At Dandy, we recognize how a smile can impact a person's health, self-esteem and social life. Unfortunately, people hesitate to correct issues because of high costs and fear of shoddy work," said Toni Oloko, co-founder of Dandy. "That is why we designed Dandy to be an easy and user-friendly dental experience - both in the office and at home - all at an affordable price point."

The dental tech space has exploded in the past year with many DTC companies emerging to offer a solution to oral problems and eliminate the fears and headaches people associate with dentistry. Unfortunately, without the direct involvement of a dentist in patient care, these at-home smile brands risk leaving their customers with frowns due to service that produces subpar results or even damage like tooth fractures, extreme sensitivity, nerve pain.

"Healthcare is a partnership between the clinician and the patient. Remote orthodontic care sacrifices the quality of patient care by removing the involvement of a dentist," said Bruce Freeman, DDS. "It is not possible to achieve an aesthetic smile and functional bite without being under the care of an orthodontist or dentist. Dandy has clearly taken this into account."

Pricing for Dandy's teeth alignment offering starts as low as $88/month or a one-time fee of $1,900 - initial check-up, aligners and retainer included. Patients may be able to use their insurance to cover up to half of their costs and can be paired with FSA/HSA, because they are under the care of a dentist. Dandy plans to expand nationwide in the coming months to cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami. To learn more, visit MeetDandy.com.

About Dandy

Dandy is a venture-backed digital health tech start-up founded by Toni Oloko and Daniel Hanover. Dandy combines in-person dental treatment with advanced virtual care to deliver optimal patient outcomes while improving the dental experience for both patients and doctors. Dandy plans national US rollout in 2020.

Clarity PR for Dandy

Lauren Carver

228880@email4pr.com

646.934.6924

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-tech-company-dandy-launches-in-philadelphia-to-provide-patients-better-smiles-300957611.html

SOURCE Dandy