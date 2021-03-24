SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’423 -0.9%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1066 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’890 1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 1.2%  Öl 60.4 -6.1% 

24.03.2021 01:00:00

Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The dental surgical equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Download Sample Report

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Related Risk Factors to Drive Growth

This post-pandemic global dental surgical equipment market report has assessed the shift in consumer behaviour and has identified and explored the upcoming trends and drivers that the vendors can capitalize on to support prompt business decisions. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors coupled with growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will offer immense growth opportunities. Moreover, this study identifies favorable reimbursements and tax benefits as one of the key trends for dental surgical equipment market growth during the next few years.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic?

Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The dental cone beam computed tomography market size has the potential to grow by USD 255.14 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dental surgical equipment market by product (Dental systems and equipment and Dental lasers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America had the largest market share in the dental surgical equipment market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of 3D printing technology will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for dental surgical equipment market in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. 

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/dental-surgical-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-surgical-equipment-market-2020-2024-301253995.html

SOURCE Technavio

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.03.21 UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
23.03.21 SMI mit neuem Jahreshoch
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Lungenkrebs-Studie die eigenen Ziele - Aktie legt zu
Relief Therapeutics unterzeichnet Kooperationsvertrag mit Acer Therapeutics - Relief-Aktie gibt ab
Nach Entlassung des Notenbankchefs: Türkische Lira bricht ein
Novartis mit neuer Chefjuristin - Aktie freundlich
Nach Stromausfällen: Tesla baut wohl heimlich Riesenakku für das texanische Stromnetz
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI legt letztlich zu -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
CS: EU legt in Devisenmarkt-Fall gegen Credit Suisse nach - Aktie schwächer
UBS erwägt Beteiligung an Brasiliens grösstem Asset Manager
CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für Corona-Impfstoff - CureVac-Aktie letztlich in Rot
IPO-Boom hält an: Viele Unternehmen wagen Börsengang - und zeigen starke Performance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit